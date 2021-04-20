Cognitive Systems Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Groundbreaking Wi-Fi Sensing Technology, WiFi Motion™

"WiFi Motion™ utilizes the home's gateway and connected devices as motion sensors without compromising their original functions, impacting data usage, or slowing down the network. This capability provides the company with a distinct competitive advantage by eliminating the need for any additional hardware," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Senior Industry Analyst. "As a result, Cognitive's unique Wi-Fi sensing solution is more affordable, easier to integrate, and provides broader coverage than conventional motion-sensing technologies that utilize passive infrared sensors and closed-circuit television cameras."

WiFi Motion™ detects movement by measuring and interpreting changes in the radio frequency signals transmitted between Wi-Fi devices. It identifies these signal disruptions and determines when and where the movements occurred. It also employs advanced algorithms to differentiate accurately between different movement types, such as pet, fan, and human motion. In addition to identifying and localizing motion, WiFi Motion™ uses predictive analytics to establish a baseline of the motionless home environment, learn patterns over time, provide behavioral insights, and generate contextual awareness.

WiFi Motion™ sends custom notifications via its user-friendly mobile app. Cognitive's technology can enhance smart home automation by triggering actions based on detected motion, such as turning on lights or adjusting the thermostat. Furthermore, it can integrate with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and other proprietary interfaces.

"Cognitive addresses market limitations by leading Wi-Fi sensing technology development and standardization through its collaborations with various industry groups, including the Wireless Broadband Alliance Ltd. CO. (WBA), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)," noted Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst. "With the rising global interest in its Wi-Fi sensing technology, Cognitive is set to lead the market in the immediate future." Cognitive is already pre-integrated on most WiFi 6 access points and is working with industry giants, such as Qualcomm, Broadcom and Quantenna, to facilitate its compatibility and support enhanced market uptake.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: [email protected]

About Cognitive Systems Corp. (Cognitive)

Cognitive Systems Corp. is on a mission to transform the way WiFi networks are used. Its flagship technology, WiFi Motion™, uses wireless signals to sense motion in the home. WiFi Motion harnesses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to reliably identify and localize motion for the smart home, home monitoring, and wellness monitoring markets. This patented technology is layered onto existing WiFi networks without additional hardware to enhance service provider and router manufacturer offerings.

www.cognitivesystems.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitive-systems-corp-/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

