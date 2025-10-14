Carbyne Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North America Product Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Emergency Cloud Call Handling

Recognition underscores Carbyne's fully cloud-native architecture and market-leading capabilities in modernizing emergency cloud call handling technologies

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Carbyne has received the 2025 North America Product Leadership Recognition in the emergency cloud call handling industry for its outstanding achievements in advancing next-generation emergency communication technologies. This recognition highlights Carbyne's consistent leadership in delivering cloud-native, mission-critical solutions that empower emergency response teams with the clarity, coordination, and confidence to act and drive measurable operational efficiency when every second counts.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Carbyne excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with the growing demand for real-time, cloud-first, AI-powered public safety communication platforms.

"Carbyne's architecture is cloud native. Unlike competitors who adopt a hybrid approach, retaining core call control and legacy call-taking systems on-premise while layering cloud-based applications on top, Carbyne operates entirely in the cloud," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President of Frost & Sullivan. "This design enables seamless integration, scalability, and real-time AI capabilities without the constraints of legacy infrastructure."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy anchored in product leadership, Carbyne has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in modernizing the evolving emergency communications landscape with resilient performance. The company's strategic investments in cloud-based platforms and advanced AI-driven automation have enabled it to scale effectively across North America and globally, serving mid-to-large Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that are modernizing emergency response, while minimizing operational disruptions.

Innovation remains central to Carbyne's approach. Built on the Carbyne platform, its flagship APEX™ call handling system consolidates real-time voice, video, chat, and device-based location into a single, unified interface, enhancing efficiency for emergency call centers and first responders. Advanced features, including patented live video integration, AI-powered translation, and automated dispatch protocol assistance, further streamline call handling and improve response outcomes.

"Innovation in public safety isn't about keeping up - it's about staying ahead," said Amir Elichai, CEO and co-founder of Carbyne. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects our team's commitment to building a more connected, intelligent, and resilient emergency communications ecosystem - one that ensures every community gets the fast, trusted response it deserves."

Carbyne's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer success has further strengthened its market position. By eliminating the inefficiencies of legacy multi-platform systems, the company delivers faster dispatch times, improved situational awareness, and greater coordination across emergency response agencies. Its scalable cloud-native architecture provides flexibility, cost efficiency, and resilience for public safety organizations navigating the demands of a rapidly changing environment.

Frost & Sullivan commends Carbyne for setting a high standard in innovation, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, AI-driven innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of emergency cloud call handling and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform--built for speed, clarity, and action--uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% inbound 911 call handling uptime in the US, Carbyne delivers resilience at scale.

