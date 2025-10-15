Safex Chemicals India Ltd. Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Crop Protection Chemicals

Safex earns global recognition for its innovation-driven strategy, digital transformation, and customer-centric approach in the evolving crop protection chemicals industry.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Safex Chemicals India Ltd. (Safex) has been recognized with the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the crop protection chemicals industry for its outstanding achievements in strategic execution, innovation, and sustainable growth. This recognition underscores Safex's leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening market competitiveness, and delivering customer-centric innovation in a rapidly transforming global agrochemical landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Safex excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with global market demands while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"A holistic approach to innovation--spanning product, process, and market strategy--sets the company apart in a fiercely competitive industry. Known for breakthrough products like the patented Renofluthrin molecule, it integrates advanced go-to-market strategies and embraces digital transformation across the business," said Abhishek Paul Choudhury, Team Leader – Chemicals & Advanced Materials, TechVision at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainability, Safex continues to lead in the global crop protection sector. The company's sustained investment in research and development, regulatory agility, and digital transformation has enabled it to scale efficiently across diverse markets while maintaining its customer-first philosophy.

Innovation remains at the heart of Safex's strategy. The company's extensive product portfolio includes advanced formulations and proprietary molecules developed to address emerging agricultural and public health challenges. Its novel, patented mosquito control molecule--developed entirely in India--exemplifies Safex's commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability. Additionally, Safex's adoption of digital tools enhances market transparency and operational efficiency, strengthening dealer engagement and ensuring frictionless customer experiences.

"At Safex, we believe strategy is only as powerful as its execution. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a resilient, innovation led organisation, one that combines science, sustainability and digital intelligence to serve its customers across the world. It is a proud moment for every member of the Safex family." said Piyush Jindal, Co-Managing Director, Safex Chemicals India Ltd.

Safex's customer-centric philosophy is reflected in its use of technology to improve accessibility and transparency. Initiatives such as digital invoicing via WhatsApp and a multilingual support system empower its extensive dealer network across India, ensuring real-time responsiveness and localized support. Sustainability is another cornerstone of Safex's business model--demonstrated through biofuel usage in its manufacturing plants, solar energy adoption at its UK facility, and rainwater conservation systems designed to minimize environmental impact.

Safex's acquisition of a major UK-based CDMO facility has accelerated its global expansion, enabling access to new international markets and partnerships. This acquisition, coupled with the implementation of SAP Rise, provides the company with advanced analytics and streamlined operations across geographies. Its three synergistic business verticals--branded formulations, specialty chemicals, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO)--create a balanced growth engine and position Safex as a trusted partner to major global agrochemical and FMCG players.

Safex's internal culture emphasizes ownership, transparency, and accountability. Every employee operates as a "business partner," aligning personal performance with organizational goals. This entrepreneurial culture drives agility, innovation, and long-term strategic execution, ensuring Safex's sustained leadership in the competitive global agrochemical market.

Frost & Sullivan commends Safex Chemicals India Ltd. for setting a high benchmark in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's forward-looking vision, deep R&D capabilities, and strong sustainability ethos continue to shape the future of the global crop protection chemicals industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights organizations that exemplify innovation-driven growth and strategic excellence in their respective industries.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

