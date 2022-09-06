Cognibox prioritizes worker safety with a NEW easier-to-use E-Learning Platform

Cognibox makes it easier to discover, purchase, and assign courses, and provides an optimized platform to store your custom E-Learning courses.

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Cognibox releases a new E-Learning store, reinforcing Cognibox's position as a leader in innovative technological solutions.

The E-Learning store will offer a large selection of training opportunities for businesses of all types and sizes to make learning more accessible and engaging, leading to safer workplaces and meeting and exceeding the obligations of a responsible business. The Cognibox E-Learning platform includes 400+ online training courses including specific training courses for hiring clients, essential health, safety and environment training courses and free bite-sized learning segments on risk management.

"The investment in this new e-commerce platform is the latest phase of the innovation and continuous improvement we have been implementing. This E-Learning training catalog is more visual and attractive, improves the user experience and facilitates the purchasing process," says Marie-Êve Levasseur, vice president of training, Cognibox. "We are proud of Cognibox's E-Learning growth over the past 10 years".

"In designing this new platform, our priority was ease of use for both the employer and employee," says Paul Chaib, chief technology officer, Cognibox. "Our focus as an organization is ensuring we provide systems that make it easier to manage and support your employees and contractors, and we're confident the new Cognibox E-Learning store does that".

With the high caliber expertise of the Cognibox training team, coupled with the newly launched and innovative e-commerce platform, companies can benefit from turnkey services for the development of new E-Learning courses, a cloud-based platform to host their training courses, and managing employee compliance through the Cognibox Online Training Platform.

Discover the new E-Learning platform at https://shop.cognibox.net/.

About Cognibox

Since 2005, Cognibox has provided comprehensive contractor management, worker compliance and learning solutions that support organizations in their drive towards a safer and more efficient work environment. It offers expert professional services to accompany corporations through their supply chain safety and risk control processes. Guided by its core values of transparency and excellence, Cognibox's flexible, client-centric approach is paramount to the customer experience and serves over 300,000 members. Cognibox is a key offering in the Alcumus portfolio which supports more than 50,000 businesses worldwide with EHSQ, ESG and Supply Chain Compliance solutions. To find out more, visit www.cognibox.com.

