Cognetivity's Integrated Cognitive Assessment to be deployed in ground-breaking remote brain health clinic within UK National Health Service

ICA's remote capability and sensitivity to early-stage cognitive impairment key to role in new NHS clinic dedicated to enabling timely and accurate dementia diagnosis

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced that its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) is to form an integral part of a new and highly innovative clinic in the UK's National Health Service (NHS) dedicated to driving improvements in early-stage dementia diagnosis.

The ICA is set to be deployed within a new, remote Brain Health Clinic at South London and Maudsley (SLaM) NHS Foundation Trust. Among the first of its kind in the world, the clinic will provide in-depth subtyping of patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), followed by periodic, remote assessment of those who are expected to progress to Alzheimer's dementia.

The aim of the clinic is to enhance the early diagnosis of patients with Alzheimer's disease and provide timely access to treatment. This is a priority for healthcare systems across the world because interventions are known to be most effective before the disease reaches its later stages. It is also particularly important as the era of disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's dawns, following the FDA's recent approval of the drug aducanumab.

Cognetivity's ICA is perfectly placed to support the clinic's early diagnosis efforts owing to its high sensitivity to early-stage cognitive impairment, which has been demonstrated in clinical trials and numerous peer-reviewed publications.

As a computerized, iPad-based test, the ICA also supports the clinic's focus on remote medical assessment, the importance of which has been reinforced by the ongoing pandemic. Dementia is largely a disease of old age, but older people are among those most at risk from Covid-19 and in need of social distancing. Hence, remote cognitive assessment gives individuals the opportunity to have their brain health checked without exposing themselves to the risk of Covid infection.

Moreover, the ICA's language independence and freedom from cultural bias render it well suited to the highly diverse population of around 2 million patients to which SLaM provides services. SLaM is one the most highly respected trusts throughout the NHS, having come top of the National Institute for Health Research's league table for research activity in 2019 and providing the widest range of NHS mental health services in the UK.

"This clinic is a really exciting prospect for dementia diagnosis and care," said senior NHS geriatric psychiatrist Professor Dag Aarsland, who has overseen the clinic's creation. "It's fantastic to have the ICA involved, as a highly innovative tool, fit for a highly innovative project, that brings enormous potential to improve patient outcomes."

Meanwhile, Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO, said: "We're thrilled to see the ICA deployed as part of this ground-breaking new clinic at one of the UK's premier mental health trusts. Early-stage diagnosis, facilitated by remote cognitive assessment and monitoring – this is the bright future of dementia medicine, without a doubt, and we're delighted to be a part of it."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected]r.co, 416-628-7441

Related Links

https://www.cognetivity.com/

