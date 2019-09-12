Cognetivity Neurosciences to Present Key Research Data Demonstrating its AI Platform's Unique Ability to Accurately Detect & Monitor Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN; FWB:1UB; OTCQB: CGNSF) announced that results from its research into the use of the company's Integrated Cognitive Assessment in the detection of early stage cognitive impairment associated with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) are to be presented at the 35th congress of the European Committee For Treatment and Research In Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), held in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentation will be at 12:15 on the 13th of September 2019 at Stockholmsmässan, 125 80 Stockholm, Sweden.

In a poster presentation titled 'Using ICA, an artificial intelligence (AI) assisted technology as a digital biomarker of MS disease progression and treatment efficacy', Cognetivity's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Seyed-Mahdi Khaligh-Razavi, will present results from the company's MS study, showing the scientific validity of the ICA as a novel digital biomarker for the detection of cognitive impairment in populations of Multiple Sclerosis patients, both to assist in the diagnosis of the condition and as a tool for monitoring the effectiveness of treatment programs. The results include demonstration of the effectiveness of the ICA in discriminating between MS patients and healthy subjects, as well as a strong relationship between ICA scores and levels of a blood biomarker indicator for neuronal damage, neurofilament light, particularly in tracking patient recovery throughout a course of rehabilitation.

"Our latest research data clearly validates our approach of using the ICA platform for cognitive assessment in MS, and shows the platform's ability to closely monitor patients' treatment and recovery, something that is often difficult to achieve cheaply and reliably." said Cognetivity's CEO, Dr. Sina Habibi. "With a simple 5-minute iPad test which can be administered in a patient's home, our technology is capable of revealing underlying physical damage to brain cells without the need for any invasive measurement such as blood or spinal fluid sampling. It represents a major development for clinicians tasked with reliably detecting and regularly monitoring cognitive ability in MS patients in order to direct the most effective treatment to sufferers."

Cognitive impairment is increasingly recognized to be a core feature of MS, with significant implications for management of the disease. There are an estimated 2.3 million sufferers worldwide and the global therapeutics market for MS is estimated to reach US $24.8 billion by 2024.

The 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis is world's largest annual International Congress devoted to basic and clinical Research in Multiple Sclerosis. Select attendees of the ECTRIMS meeting include leading global pharmaceutical companies Merck, Novartis, Roche and Sanofi and leading academics from the field of MS research from institutions such as Cambridge University, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, University College London and UCSF.

Cognetivity is a technology company developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) for use in medical and commercial environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain, potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia. Cognetivity aims to develop the ICA through planned clinical studies to the market in North America and Europe.

