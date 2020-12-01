Cognetivity Neurosciences to partner with Oxford University in study of smartphone-based remote cognitive assessment

Research will utilise Cognetivity's Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) technology to study potential early-stage cognitive decline in individuals at risk of developing dementia

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (FWB: 1UB) (OTCQB: CGNSF) today announced that it will be collaborating with researchers at Oxford University to investigate the use of its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) in monitoring the cognition of individuals at risk of developing dementia. Participants in the study will take the ICA remotely via their smartphones, offering further insight into the potential of Cognetivity's digital tool to enhance early-stage dementia diagnosis.

The collaborative project has arisen through the organisations' shared membership of the prestigious Dementias Platform UK (DPUK) network. A public-private partnership, DPUK counts several of the UK's highest-ranked universities, medical technology companies and some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies among its members, and has received £53 million in funding from the Medical Research Council (MRC) since its launch in 2014. DPUK aims to accelerate research into the origins of dementia by forging relationships between academia and industry, providing a single, shared data repository, and enhancing recruitment in clinical studies via its extensive Great Minds Register of volunteers, from which participants in the Cognetivity-Oxford study will be recruited.

Although dementia is the leading cause of death in England and Wales, its development remains poorly understood and, with traditional cognitive testing methods, patients rarely manage to obtain a diagnosis early enough to receive the maximal benefits of treatment. The study aims to break new ground, using remote, smartphone-based assessment with a view to measuring cognitive decline associated with the earliest stages of disease. In this study, researchers intend to recruit cognitively healthy participants aged 50 and up who may be at risk of cognitive impairment or who are subjectively concerned about their cognition.

The study will be led by Dr. Ivan Koychev, a Senior Clinical Researcher and Specialist Consultant Neuropsychiatrist at Oxford University and the National Health Service, who expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "Dementia is one of the biggest healthcare challenges facing our generation. We now know that the process leading to it starts 15-20 years before symptoms. The healthcare system is not geared up to identify the individuals in its preclinical stages and that is why we are looking to digital technology as a scalable means to point to dementia risk." Dr. Koychev said. He further states, "Cognetivity's ICA has great potential to contribute to this. With its unique approach to cognitive testing, it could pave the way for accurate, early-stage dementia diagnosis that, through remote assessment, is in line with what is required for the future of clinical practice and increases accessibility, particularly among populations under-represented in research studies and also Covid-19 affected populations."

"It's not hard to see how this kind of testing could revolutionize patient care," agreed Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity. "If a tool such as the ICA were available to the millions of people who are at risk, or belong to the so-called "the worried well", to be able to regularly and accurately check up on their cognition, there would be many more healthy individuals feeling reassured and many more people with dementia accessing treatment as early as possible – a fantastic result. At the same time, the healthcare system would benefit from the cost savings associated with a reduction in unnecessary, in-person cognitive assessments. As ever, the prospect of empowering clinical excellence is what is motivating us as we join forces with Oxford and DPUK in carrying out this research."

