Cognetivity Neurosciences Signs Deployment Agreement with United Arab Emirates' Largest Healthcare Network SEHA

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company is Deploying the CognICA™ Brain Health Screening Technology as part of Pioneering Approach to Tackling Impending Brain Health Crisis Across the Region

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, today announced that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company ("SEHA"), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), for the Company's CognICA™ cognitive assessment platform ("CognICA™) to be deployed in a pilot program as a screening tool for cognitive impairment in its national network of clinics and hospitals.

SEHA is an independent public company that owns and operates all public hospitals and clinics across Abu Dhabi. It is the largest healthcare network in the UAE, consisting of 13 hospitals with 2,644 beds and 36 primary healthcare clinics, in addition to 24 additional supporting facilities and specialized clinics. SEHA accommodates 100,000 inpatients and more than five million outpatient visits annually. It is highly regarded as a visionary information technology organization, having been a pioneer in the UAE in embarking on digital transformation, as well as an early recipient of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ("HIMSS") Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model ("EMRAM") Stage 6 certification.

At the heart of the Agreement between SEHA and Cognetivity lies CognICA™ – the Company's flagship medical device, powered by its medical device technology. A CE-marked and FDA-cleared medical device in the United States, CognICA™ has recently been registered with the UAE Ministry of Health and cleared for medical use across the region. Under the terms of the new agreement, CognICA™ will be deployed in SEHA-run clinics as a screening tool for measuring patients' brain health and streamlining the detection of cognitive impairment.

This deployment is the first step towards large-scale roll out aimed at enhancing the timely diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment ("MCI") and dementia. Dementia is a serious and growing healthcare problem all over the world, with more than 55 million people currently living with the condition, but it poses a particular challenge to the UAE. A study published this year in The Lancet Public Health forecasts that the UAE will experience the second-highest percentage increase worldwide in the number of people living with dementia by 2050.

The decision by SEHA to deploy Cognetivity's cutting-edge, AI-powered technology to tackle the growing problem of dementia is characteristic of the country's innovative and technology-led approach to achieving excellence in public healthcare. The country is known for being ambitious and proactive in pursuing its goal of developing a world-leading healthcare system: the speed and high uptake of its COVID-19 vaccination program drew international attention last year, while 2021 also saw the UAE become the second country in the world (raking only behind the United States) to approve the novel Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm™ for clinical treatment.

The CognICA™ is perfectly suited to the task of population-wide screening in the UAE. It is a short and simple but sensitive test, delivered on a tablet, that can be taken by a patient remotely or in person without the need for administration by a specialist. This means that large-scale rollout of CognICA™can be achieved very rapidly and does not need to be limited to specialist clinics. Owing to its absence of learning effect and capacity to integrate with electronic health record systems, CognICA™ provides an end-to-end cognitive testing solution that can be applied throughout the patient pathway to greatly improve the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO, said: "We're hugely excited about this latest deployment of our CognICA™ technology and thrilled to confirm another major deal in the Middle East. To tackle the enormous global problem of brain health, including dementia, we have to massively improve the detection of early-stage impairment on a large scale, making brain health testing as routine as blood pressure monitoring. CognICA™ is the perfect tool in every way for this job and this latest implementation further demonstrates the value that our technology adds to progressive healthcare systems."

"SEHA's visionary approach to healthcare technology makes it a fantastic organization to work with on the rollout of CognICA™. It fully appreciates the vital role that cutting-edge medical technology can have in improving healthcare outcomes. SEHA's vision for the future of healthcare in the region is an inspirational one and the organization is leading the way in providing world-class healthcare services to the people of the UAE. Given the capabilities and reliability of our CognICATM technology, we are very confident that this deployment will be a great success for SEHA, for the people of the UAE and for Cognetivity," added Dr. Habibi.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The CognICATM is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

