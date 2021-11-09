Cognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021

New results presented at leading conference on Alzheimer's therapeutic trials provide key evidence supporting use of Cognetivity's platform to streamline delivery of breakthrough disease-modifying drugs to appropriate patients

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) has presented significant new results demonstrating the capabilities of its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) platform at the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference. Taking place in Boston on 9-12 November, CTAD is the largest meeting in the world dedicated to Alzheimer's therapeutic trials and has the principal objective of accelerating the development of effective treatments for the disease.

This year, Cognetivity gave a presentation on the 'Association Between a Computerized, Self-Administered Cognitive Assessment and Fluid Biomarkers of Neurodegeneration' as part of a session on 'Cognitive Assessment and Clinical Trials', which is available throughout the conference. The results demonstrated significant correlations between Cognetivity's ICA and serum levels of both amyloid β (Aβ) and p-tau in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild Alzheimer's Disease (AD). Furthermore, it was shown that a new predictive algorithm – involving the input of ICA results, demographic information and APOE4 status (the most prevalent genetic risk factor of AD) – enabled an accurate estimation of Aβ and p-tau in these patients.

Aβ and tau are the key fluid biomarkers of AD and play a vital role in informing its diagnosis and clinical management. However, assessing patients' Aβ and tau levels requires positron emission tomography (PET) or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) sampling. These methods are time-consuming, expensive and invasive, and lack scalability, making them highly unsuitable for large-scale use.

At the same time, disease-modifying therapies for AD that target such biomarkers are finally becoming available. Biogen's Aduhelm received FDA approval earlier this year, with other, similar drugs by Biogen, Eli Lilly and Roche in the late-stage pipeline. Therapies of this kind are effective only on specific underlying pathologies like Aβ or tau and only when used in the early stages of the disease. With 88 million Americans aged 55 and older estimated to be eligible for initial screening for a drug such as Aduhelm, there is a clear need for an easily-accessible, scalable and cost-effective tool to streamline the process of identifying individuals eligible for specific treatments.

Cognetivity's new results are significant because they mark the first time that a short, visual test such as the ICA has demonstrated predictive ability for such biomarkers. Consequently, they suggest that the ICA is capable of playing a major role in streamlining the rollout of breakthrough disease-modifying drugs for Alzheimer's.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Seyed Khaligh-Razavi, Cognetivity's Chief Scientific Officer, said: "We're thrilled to have expanded our evidence base and shared further data demonstrating close association between the ICA outcome and the brain's underlying biological changes in early stages of the disease. In this particular case, the association between the ICA and two key hallmarks of the disease (amyloid beta and p-tau)."

"Investigating such underlying biological changes is typically expensive, invasive and not scalable across a large population," he continued. "The ICA, however, is quick, simple to administer and highly scalable – a practical solution to the significant and urgent problem of timely dementia diagnosis. Our latest results suggest that the ICA is ready-made for the urgent task of screening large populations and identifying people with higher risk at an early stage who should be referred for further clinical investigation, and thus able to receive treatment early when it is at its most effective."

About Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD)



The Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD) is a meeting focused entirely on Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Trials with key leaders in Alzheimer Disease research getting together and forming partnerships with the objective of speeding the development of effective treatments to fight the disease. https://www.ctad-alzheimer.com/

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.



Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The ICA is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.



