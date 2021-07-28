Cognetivity Neurosciences presents at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021

New results published at the world's largest dementia conference further expand the scientific evidence around Cognetivity's novel platform for early disease detection

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) has appeared for the third consecutive year at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). Taking place in Denver, USA, the AAIC is billed as "the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science".

This year, Cognetivity was invited to give two presentations showcasing the latest evidence on its patented Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) technology. On Monday 26th July in an oral presentation, delivered in a session titled "Neuropsychology: Digital and remote assessments", Cognetivity's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Kalafatis, who also was a member of the session panel of experts, presented a talk entitled "A remote digital tool for diagnosis and monitoring of Alzheimer's Disease" where he provided details on the clear methodology underpinning the ICA's use of artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced diagnostic accuracy and the clinical implications for large population use. This transparent approach is in line with the growing consensus that AI-based diagnostics for medical use should be explainable to avoid inbuilt bias and, by giving confidence in the underlying methodologies, to aid full adoption by practitioners and regulators.

Another presentation, titled "How animacy processing is affected in early stages of Alzheimer's Disease" and delivered in a session entitled "Neuroimaging", focused on new neuroimaging results demonstrating that the ICA's animacy categorization task engages key brain areas affected by tau pathology in early stages of the disease, further validating its suitability for early disease detection.

"It was a great pleasure for Cognetivity to return to AAIC, despite the unusual circumstances," observed Dr Seyed Khaligh-Razavi, Cognetivity's Chief Scientific Officer. "We're thrilled to have shared further data demonstrating that variation in peoples' ICA scores is highly consistent with functional and neural changes to their brains in the early stages of neurodegenerative disease. The difference, of course, is that investigating underlying biological changes is expensive, invasive and not scalable across a large population - each PET scan could cost around USD$5,000. The ICA however is quick, simple to administer and highly scalable – a practical solution to the significant and urgent problem of timely dementia diagnosis."

Cognetivity's ICA can be used to screen large populations and identify people at an early stage with higher risk who should be referred for further clinical investigation. In line with the latest breakthroughs in disease modifying therapies becoming available for Alzheimer's Disease, the Company is also working to develop a new predictive AI engine for ICA to identify individuals who are more likely to benefit from a particular therapy, which can be used for wide-scale, low cost, effective patient identification and stratification.

"Taking care to make our AI models explainable to doctors and regulators is also one of our major priorities," Dr Khaligh-Razavi continued. "When it comes to diagnosing disease and improving lives, decision-makers are right to be suspicious of 'black boxes' – but the ICA is nothing of the sort. It uses metrics related to the speed and accuracy of patients' responses in categorising animal and non-animal images; it compares them to results from many previous test-takers with different disease statuses and then computes the disease risk based on those comparisons. When doctors understand this context, they find it a lot easier to trust the ICA's output, and rightly so."

About Alzheimer's Association International Conference

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference® is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC® convenes the world's leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that'll lead to methods of prevention and treatment and improvements in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. https://www.alz.org/aaic/

