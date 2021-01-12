Cognetivity Neurosciences expands ongoing UK government-funded study to include Covid-safe remote cognitive assessment

Cognetivity's iPad-based Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) well suited to remote use as global demand for telehealth continues to surge

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced the expansion of its UK government-funded study on the use of its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) to identify early-stage cognitive decline in people at risk of developing dementia.

Known as ADePT (Accelerating Dementia Pathway Technologies), the study was launched in January 2020 to investigate the capacity of the ICA to drive major improvements in dementia care pathways in the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and beyond. Cognetivity is collaborating on the project with Sussex Partnership NHS Trust and the charity Alzheimer's Research UK, and receiving grant funding from the UK's innovation agency, Innovate UK, which has invested over £2.5 billion in British businesses since 2007.

So far, participants in the study have been taking ICA tests in person at NHS facilities. However, the project's expansion, as announced today, will entail the delivery of iPads to participants' homes and enable them to take the cutting-edge digital assessment remotely, without travelling to hospital and putting themselves at risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Naji Tabet, consultant old age psychiatrist at Sussex Partnership NHS Trust and the study's chief investigator, said, "Cognetivity's ICA provides a much-needed cognitive assessment platform, where patients at home can remotely undertake a more thorough assessment. Currently specialist clinicians are finding virtual assessments challenging, and this challenge is even more acute in primary care due to overwhelming demands on doctors' time during this pandemic. An effective assessment tool which can inform colleagues' views about referrals to Memory Assessment Clinics without the need for face to face consultation is very timely".

The expansion brings the project in line with wider Covid-related developments in the world of healthcare. Since the study commenced early last year, there has been an immense global surge in the popularity of telemedicine: doctors and patients alike have come to appreciate the value of remote consultations, and the global telehealth market is now projected to grow to more than 900% of its 2019 value by 2027.

The ICA offers numerous advantages over traditional pen-and-paper examinations, including its short duration and high classification accuracy, coupled with the absence of a practice effect or any cultural or educational bias. Nevertheless, it is the computerised nature of the ICA and its ease of use, eliminating the need for the presence of a healthcare professional, that positions it particularly well to enable the switch from in-person to unsupervised, remote assessment as the era of telemedicine dawns.

Dr Tabet's positivity about the expansion of the study was echoed by Dr Chris Kalafatis, Cognetivity's Chief Medical Officer, who added: "Tragic though the effects of the pandemic have been, Covid has given the world a wake-up call as to the enormous benefits telemedicine can bring. There's no doubt that the ICA, as a digital tool, can save lives by all too importantly limiting the spread of the virus. But it can also improve quality of life by enabling vast improvements in the efficiency of dementia pathways and the detection of early-stage cognitive decline. The ADePT study, especially in its expanded form, offers us the unique opportunity to enable the ICA to do both."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd

For further information: Email: [email protected]; For media enquiries contact: Josh Stanbury, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cognetivity.com/

