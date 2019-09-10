Cognetivity Neurosciences' Early Stage Dementia Detection Technology Profiled in Digital Health

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN; FWB:1UB; OTCQB: CGNSF) today announced that its technology was featured in Digital Health, a leading source of industry healthcare technology news, published on 9th September 2019.

The article features an in-depth discussion on Cognetivity's proprietary technology, which can have a significant impact on healthcare providers' ability to diagnose dementia at an earlier stage than is currently practical using conventional approaches. In the article the company's CEO, Dr. Sina Habibi discusses the underlying scientific approach, utilizing leading-edge neuroscientific research, that is involved in the design of the company's Integrated Cognitive Assessment platform. The article also highlights the ongoing multi-center clinical study in the NHS in the UK and the platform's potential to significantly improve the early detection rates of dementia sufferers, and thus improve patient outcomes in this huge global healthcare challenge.

The article can be viewed in full at https://www.digitalhealth.net/2019/09/using-ai-assessment-tackle-dementia-ultra-early-stages/

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain, potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia. Cognetivity aims to develop the ICA through ongoing clinical studies to the market in North America, Europe and elsewhere in the world.

