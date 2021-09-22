Cognetivity Neurosciences confirms first Middle East deployment in state-of-the-art Clemenceau Medical Center in Dubai

Deployment within weeks of Dubai launch signals fertile market and marks important stepping stone in ongoing commercial rollout in Middle East and beyond

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced that it has reached its first commercial agreement for the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) to be deployed in clinical care in the Middle East.

Following Cognetivity's launch in the region only several weeks ago, the ICA is now set to be deployed at the state-of-the-art Clemenceau Medical Center (CMC) in Dubai. CMC in Dubai is situated within the renowned Dubai Healthcare City and enjoys a reputation as one of the region's leading hospitals across a range of medical specialities. It forms part of the prestigious Clemenceau Medicine International network, which is closely affiliated with Johns Hopkins Medicine International.

The CMC network is committed to making use of cutting-edge developments in medical technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to provide its patients with the best possible care. Its flagship hospital, CMC in Beirut, was recently named in Newsweek's 2021 list of the top 100 smart hospitals in the world, ranking highest across the Middle East.

As part of the center's commitment to innovation and patient-first medical excellence, the ICA will be used to enhance the timely detection of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia. The ICA is perfectly placed to drive improvements in clinical cognitive assessment and monitoring thanks to its high sensitivity to early-stage deterioration and avoidance of learning effects upon repeat testing. Crucially, the test is language-independent and free from educational or cultural bias, facilitating its rapid deployment in new environments as a globally-applicable tool.

The implementation will be overseen by neurologist and clinical neurophysiologist Dr Raja Sawaya. One of the most highly respected clinicians, educators and researchers in his field throughout the Middle East, Dr Sawaya is also a Professor of Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology at the American University of Beirut Medical Center. He is a fellow and active member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Sawaya said: "Dementia is a serious and growing healthcare problem all over the world, including the Middle East. The ICA offers hope as a cutting-edge technology that can drive great improvements in the quality and efficiency of cognitive assessment, particularly at the all-important earlier stages of disease. I'm really excited to see the difference it makes for our patients, and can already see further areas for its application on the back of this rollout."

Mazen Sobh, Vice President (Business Development) at Cognetivity, said: "It's fantastic to be bringing the ICA to clinical care in Dubai for the first time. There is clearly an urgent, unmet need for much better cognitive assessment tools in the region, as throughout so much of the world – it represents a brilliant opportunity for us and this is a very welcome first step."

Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO, also said: "We're thrilled about the deployment, which will see the ICA form part of a cutting-edge service dedicated to providing world-leading healthcare. Achieving this feat within a few short weeks of our regional launch proves that we have got it absolutely right in terms of recognising the clinical demand but also creating a world-beating tool whose language- and culture-independence make it rapidly deployable in any new clinical environment. This stands us in very good stead as we continue to pursue our ambitions of large-scale, global commercial rollout."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit www.cognetivity.com or contact: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected], 416-628-7441

Related Links

https://www.cognetivity.com/

