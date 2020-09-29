Cognetivity Neurosciences confirms first deployment of clinical assessment tool in UK National Health Service

Company's cognitive assessment platform being used in renowned specialist NHS mental health Trust to improve dementia assessment

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (FWB: 1UB) (OTCQB: CGNSF) today announced that it has reached an agreement to deploy its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) in clinical care with one of the leading mental health Trusts in the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust, one of only two specialist mental health Trusts in England to receive an overall 'Outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2019, is deploying the ICA within its care pathway for patients with suspected dementia. This represents the first use of the ICA in a specialist clinical setting beyond the clinical trial environment. The Trust supports around 464,000 people, roughly one-fifth of whom are aged 65 and over.

The ICA, Cognetivity's flagship product and CE-marked medical device software, is a 5-minute computerised test of cognitive function, offering numerous advantages over traditional pen-and-paper examinations. Key among these are its short testing duration and classification accuracy, coupled with the absence of a learning effect or any cultural or educational bias. Since the test runs on an iPad, which is easily sanitised, the ICA can also comply with the highest standards of hygiene and infection control so critical during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

It is anticipated that the ICA's practical benefits will have a positive impact on the quality and efficiency of North Staffordshire's dementia assessment pathway at a time when the disruption caused by Covid-19 has led to the highest waiting times for NHS treatment since records began.

The deployment is being overseen by Dr Rebecca Chubb, Locum Consultant Old Age Psychiatrist and the Trust's Clinical Lead for Older People's Services, who said of the announcement: "We're very excited by the potential of the ICA to drive improvements in how we assess our patients in the dementia pathway. We're also excited to be the first Trust using this technology outside a clinical trial, taking the lead on a fantastic piece of innovation that could one day be used in clinics up and down the country."

Her enthusiasm was echoed by Cognetivity's CEO, Dr Sina Habibi, who stressed the need for changes in dementia assessment to prevent future catastrophe. "We feel honoured to have the chance to work with Dr Chubb and her expert team in North Staffordshire," he said. "850,000 people live with dementia in the UK today – a number that is expected to roughly double to 1.6 million by 2040, and effective identification and monitoring of sufferers is key to addressing this massive problem. It is an impending crisis, and yet older people at risk of dementia are among those who have found it hardest to access NHS care in the midst of this pandemic."

"The ICA's potential to enhance and increase access to dementia assessment can help to improve clinical outcomes and health system efficiency throughout the UK and beyond and we view this deployment as a major step towards realising that potential."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd

For further information: Email: [email protected]; For media enquiries contact: Josh Stanbury, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cognetivity.com/

