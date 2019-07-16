Cognetivity Neurosciences' Chief Medical Officer to Present at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2019

AAIC is the Largest and Most Influential International Meeting Dedicated to Advancing Dementia Science

Cognetivity's Chief Medical Officer to Present Latest Company Research and Platform Capability Focused on Early Dementia Diagnosis to Industry Leading Audience

Focus on Clinical Application of Company's ICA Platform, Demonstrating its Ability to Help Solve Major Global Problem with Early Detection

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN; FWB:1UB; OTCQB: CGNSF) announced today that it will join the world's leading scientific and clinical researchers, next generation investigators and clinicians and present key data from its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) at the 2019 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).

In a presentation titled 'The Integrated Cognitive Assessment – Employing Artificial Intelligence for the Detection of Cognitive Impairment' at 08:40 on July 16th, Cognetivity's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chris Kalafatis will present key highlights from the company's recent research and development program, alongside its use of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), which clearly demonstrate the ICA platform's high suitability for use as a clinical tool to improve the detection and earlier diagnosis of dementia. The majority of global dementia sufferers currently never receive a clinical diagnosis or medical help.

The results presented include validation of the ICA's ability to detect disease at its earliest phase, Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), as well as data confirming the ICA's engagement of key brain areas from functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) and Electroencephalogram (EEG) studies. Importantly, the presented data include the strong correlation between ICA scores and the biomarker neurofilament light, an important indicator of brain cell damage which is detectable in blood serum, validation that the ICA is capable of detecting the cognitive signals caused by damage to neurons without a need for costly and invasive patient testing. Dr Kalafatis will also highlight Cognetivity's use of AI and Machine Learning techniques to improve the platform's ability to accurately discern between subjects in clinical groups with higher accuracy than current best practice neuropsychological testing methods which are more expensive to administer. This, as well as the ICA's ability to perform across different languages and cultures, demonstrates the ICA's usefulness as a clinical tool, in an area of considerable unmet need globally.

In the same session Dr. Kalafatis will also feature in a distinguished panel discussion including leading scientists from Harvard Medical School and VU University, Amsterdam, as well as industry and clinical policy experts. The panel is to be chaired by Dr. Carol Routledge, Director of Research at Alzheimer's Research UK who commented "Early detection is a critical area in global efforts to overcome disease like Alzheimer's, and can benefit from innovations that can spot the signs of these diseases earlier and more accurately. Cognetivity's technology represents a unique and exciting approach to this problem, with the potential to have a significant impact in this vital area of research. I'm looking forward to chairing a session and panel discussion at AAIC where Cognetivity is presenting results and making the clinical case for their platform and discussing with them how technology can address these challenges."

Additionally, Cognetivity will present a poster titled "Employing Artificial Intelligence in the Development of a Self-Administered, Computerized Cognitive Assessment for the Assessment of Neurodegeneration", which highlights the Company's use of advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques for the sensitive and repeatable assessment of cognitive function, and the suitability of the ICA platform for collecting high quality information without the need for expensive expert clinical supervision.

"AAIC is the most influential global event of the year for those at the forefront of the battle against Alzheimer's. We're extremely excited to have our Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kalafatis, present our latest research and showcase our technology's exciting capabilities to the most prominent scientists and organizations in the field." said Cognetivity's CEO, Dr. Sina Habibi. "The ICA platform's proven ability to detect the early signs of damage to subjects' nerve cells, as seen in diseases like Alzheimer's, and the use of proprietary AI and Machine Learning techniques provides a very compelling argument for the capability of our technology to solve a massive global healthcare problem and to help millions of people that are failed by the current situation."

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) is the largest gathering of researchers from around the world focused on Alzheimer's and other dementias. Bringing together scientists from more than 70 countries, AAIC 2019 will feature scientific presentations focusing on basic science, emerging research, innovative practice techniques, clinical trials, biomarker advances, technology and late-breaking "Developing Topics." Amongst the attendees are leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Biogen, AbbVie and Eli Lilly, medical technology firms including GE Healthcare and Quest Diagnostics, leading clinical groups including Cleveland Clinc and Mayo Clinic and scientists from academic institutions including Harvard, Cambridge, Stanford and Oxford universities.

Cognetivity is a technology company developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain, potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia. Cognetivity aims to develop the ICA through ongoing clinical studies to the market in North America, Europe and elsewhere in the world.

www.cognetivity.com

