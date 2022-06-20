Cognetivity Neurosciences CFO to Speak at InterSystems Global Summit in Seattle on June 23, 2022

Dr. Thomas Sawyer is set to Deliver a Keynote Speech Alongside Senior Executives from InterSystems and Leading US Healthcare Organizations at the Healthcare Leadership Conference as Part of the InterSystems Global Summit in Seattle, Washington

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Dr. Thomas Sawyer, will deliver a keynote speech as part of the Healthcare Leadership Conference at the annual InterSystems Global Summit 2022, #GlobalSummit22 ("InterSystems" or the "Summit") alongside executives from CVS and Ascension in Seattle, Washington on June 23, 2022. Cognetivity will also be demoing its technology as part of the event's Partner Pavilion.

Dr. Sawyer's session entitled "Managing Brain Health at Scale: Transforming Healthcare with AI and Interoperability" will provide the opportunity to share the Company's vision for its CognICATM tool and its potential to transform the way that brain health is managed. The event's audience is comprised of C-suite executives, top subject matter experts, managers, directors and developers from across the United States and the global healthcare sector. The Global Summit is InterSystems' premier event in which attendees gather to network with peers, connect with InterSystems partners such as Cognetivity, learn best practices and get a firsthand look at upcoming features and future innovations in healthcare.

The Healthcare Leadership Conference is held as part of the Summit, with this year's topic being "The Great Digital Health Experiment". It is a much-anticipated event with breakout sessions, experience labs, and small group idea exchanges.

"I am honoured to be speaking at the Summit and to share a stage with so many innovative and exceptional leaders who are at the very forefront of advances in healthcare." said Dr. Tom Sawyer, CFO of Cognetivity. "As our commercial journey continues to strengthen, we're eager to engage with potential partners, customers and advocates across the globe and ensure our technology is able to play a meaningful role in advancing brain health screening and helping address the biggest healthcare challenge of the 21st century." Dr. Sawyer added, "We are proud of our partnership with InterSystems as they are world leaders in the healthcare data space and their fantastic technology perfectly complements our vision for the future. We look forward to working together on many exciting projects in the coming years."

The InterSystems Global Summit will take place from June 20-23, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle. More information about the Summit can be found on its website: https://www.intersystems.com/uk/global-summit

According to the Lancet Commission, almost one billion people worldwide suffer from a mental disorder and the estimated costs of these disorders is estimated to have a global economic cost of US$16 trillion by 20301. Early detection of brain health disorders has the potential to significantly reduce costs of care while improving patient outcomes. Cognetivity's CognICA™ technology is a unique and highly scalable software-as-a-service solution able to accurately detect the earliest stages of the majority of major brain health disorders.

Separately, the Company has issued 252,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per common share to consultants and an employee for services provided to the Company. The common shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company also entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length party (the "Creditor") to settle an aggregate C$4,826 in debt (the "Debt"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company will issue an aggregate of 16,088 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.30 per Debt Share. The Debt will be completely satisfied and extinguished upon the issuance of the Debt Shares.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.InterSystems.com.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. CognICATM is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

