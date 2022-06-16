Cognetivity Neurosciences CEO to Deliver Keynote Speech at Collision 2022 in Toronto

Dr. Sina Habibi to Present on the HealthConf Stage at Collision Conference, One of the World's Largest Technology Conferences

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Dr. Sina Habibi will deliver a keynote presentation at Collision 2022 ("Collision" or the "Conference") on June 23, 2022.

"It is an honour to be asked to deliver a keynote at one of the world's most renowned innovation events," said Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity Neurosciences. "I'm excited to have such an incredible platform to share Cognetivity's story and our goals to help shape the future of healthcare," added Dr. Habibi.

Scheduled to appear on the HealthConf stage, Dr. Habibi's talk entitled "Bringing Dementia Detection into the Digital Age" will walk attendees through the founding story behind Cognetivity's pioneering brain health screening technology, CognICATM, and outline the significant implications of AI-enabled early detection of brain health issues – including dementia and Alzheimer's – on patient outcomes and global costs of care.

According to the Lancet Commission, almost one billion people worldwide suffer from a mental disorder and the estimated costs of these disorders is estimated to have a global economic cost of US$16 trillion by 20301. Early detection of brain health disorders has the potential to significantly reduce costs of care while improving patient outcomes. Cognetivity's CognICA™ technology is a unique and highly scalable software-as-a-service solution able to accurately detect the earliest stages of the majority of major brain health disorders.

The sold out Collision 2022 event, to be held in Toronto, will host approximately 35,000 attendees and feature over 600 speakers, gathering the most prestigious names in technology, business, sport and entertainment as well as over 1,200 journalists from publications including Bloomberg, Financial Times, Forbes, CNN Business, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal.

More information about Collision 2022 can be found on its website: https://collisionconf.com.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. CognICATM is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

