Cognetivity Neurosciences awarded place on UK government's G-Cloud 12 procurement framework

Admission onto platform streamlines adoption of Integrated Cognitive Assessment technology by NHS organisations

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (FWB: 1UB) (OTCQB: CGNSF) announced today that its UK subsidiary, Cognetivity Ltd., has won a place on G-Cloud 12, a major procurement framework awarded by the UK government to businesses providing cloud services to public sector organisations. Cognetivity's acceptance onto the framework simplifies the procurement process for its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) technology throughout the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

G-Cloud, now in its 12th iteration , gives public sector bodies a way to purchase cloud-based services through a single online marketplace. Run by Crown Commercial Service (CCS), the largest public procurement organisation in the UK, it aims to simplify government procurement by making it as easy as possible for customers and suppliers to find each other. Over £4.79 billion of cloud and digital services were procured through G-Cloud's first ten iterations from 2012 to 2019, £2.15 billion of which went to SMEs.

Following a comprehensive approval process, Cognetivity has won a place on G-Cloud 12 alongside companies such as Google and Amazon Web Services as a supplier of cloud software, namely the ICA – the company's CE-marked cognitive assessment tool, which offers numerous advantages over other tests used in dementia diagnosis, including shorter assessment times, greater sensitivity, a lack of learning effect and the avoidance of cultural or educational bias.

In light of recent news of the ICA's deployment within the NHS in Staffordshire , Cognetivity is confident that its place on G-Cloud 12 will facilitate and encourage further adoption of its cognitive assessment technology elsewhere.

Commenting on the announcement, Cognetivity's CEO, Dr Sina Habibi, said: "Getting onto G-Cloud underlines our commitment to driving much-needed improvements in dementia diagnosis across the UK, where publicly-funded NHS Trusts and CCGs constitute the vast majority of the ICA's potential customers. Our place on the framework will serve to build awareness of our technology amongst key customers and helps reinforce trust in our ability to meet stringent government requirements. Enhancing the simplicity of our procurement process in this way will prove fantastic news for our customers and for Cognetivity alike."



About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com

