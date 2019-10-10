Cognetivity Neurosciences announces significant expansion of its UK NHS based clinical trial centers

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN; FWB: 1UB; OTCQB: CGNSF) has confirmed positive progress in the clinical validation and commercial development of its cognitive assessment platform.

Over the last six months, Cognetivity has achieved considerable expansion in its clinical recruitment base by establishing research affiliations with a number of additional institutions. It is now working in collaboration with the UK National Health Service (NHS) across ten sites, including South London & Maudsley (SLaM) and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trusts, recently ranked as the top two mental health trusts for research activity in England by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Each site provides access to thousands of potential participants for Cognetivity's ongoing clinical validation study, accelerating the recruitment process and enhancing the statistical power of the trial's impending results. The research aims to verify the ability of the company's Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) platform to detect neurological decline in individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a difficult to detect pre-dementia condition, and early Alzheimer's Disease.

Cognetivity's CEO, Dr Sina Habibi, underlined the significance of these new collaborations. "This expansion of our clinical studies has increased our confidence that the trial will soon come to a successful conclusion, which in turn should enable us to apply for and obtain CE marking by the end of the year." The granting of this certification would permit the use of Cognetivity's technology by healthcare professionals in clinical settings.

"We are also thrilled to be working alongside a number of highly-esteemed NHS trusts and proud to be running a multi-site study of the scope normally limited to pharmaceutical companies and Clinical Research Organisations with enormous resources. Critically, our NHS partners also represent potential early adopters of the technology after its regulatory approval."

In other developments, Dr Chris Kalafatis, Cognetivity's Chief Medical Officer, travelled to Yokohama as part of the UK delegation to BioJapan 2019, where he will present the Cognetivity's flagship mental health product, delivered via smartphones on 11 October. Designed for healthy consumers to track their daily cognitive performance, the app is well-placed to move into the burgeoning Asian market, not least of all because the ICA technology underpinning the app is not susceptible to variation in test-takers' educational history, culture and language, allowing accurate repeatable measurements to be taken at home.

Japan is likely to represent a fruitful marketplace for Cognetivity's products. "On the one hand, it is a country with an ageing population," Dr Habibi explained. "On the other hand, Japanese consumers are amongst the quickest on the planet to try out and adopt new technologies. That said, individuals, healthcare providers and insurance companies all over the world are displaying ever-increasing interest in cognitive health, its measurement and the lifestyle changes that are known to help prevent dementia."

As the current process of clinical validation speeds towards its conclusion, the ICA looks set to enter the market as a highly-versatile platform technology. Operating on its own or able to integrate external data of all types to give its artificial intelligence engines even greater predictive power, it aims to offer objective measures of cognitive assessment to the full spectrum of healthcare stakeholders, with the potential to improve clinical outcomes for millions of patients worldwide.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain, potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia. Cognetivity aims to develop the ICA through ongoing clinical studies to the market in North America, Europe and elsewhere in the world.

