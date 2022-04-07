Cognetivity Neurosciences Announces Publication of Latest Peer-Reviewed Protocol Paper Reporting on its Accelerating Dementia Pathway (ADePT) Project

The Use of a Computerized Cognitive Assessment to Improve the Efficiency of Primary Care Referrals to Memory Services: Protocol for the ADePT Project

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB), a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that the protocol and interim results of its Accelerating Dementia Pathway Technologies Study (the "AdePT Study") has been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, which is a leading peer-reviewed journal for digital health.

Cognetivity initiated the AdePT Study and it was funded by Innovate UK, which is the United Kingdom's innovation agency that provides money and support to organizations in order to for them make new products and services. The project was developed to generate the real-world evidence basis to support the adoption of the Company's Integrated Cognitive Assessment ("CognICATM") as an inexpensive screening tool for the detection of cognitive impairment and improvement of the efficiency of the dementia care pathway in the UK.

The data collection for the project has also recently been completed and the interim analysis of the data indicates a significant level of direct cost savings to the National Health Service as well as better clinical outcomes. The aim of the project was to improve the efficiency of the dementia pathway at its beginning and support systems integration at the intersection between primary and secondary care.

The introduction of CognICATM as a standardized, self-administered, digital assessment tool for the timely detection of neurodegeneration as part of a decision-support system can reduce unnecessary referrals, reduce service backlogs and reduce assessment variability. To view the publication, please navigate to the following website: https://www.researchprotocols.org/2022/1/e34475

About the Journal of Medical Internet Research

The Journal of Medical Internet Research ("JMIR") is a peer-reviewed open-access medical journal established in 1999 covering eHealth and "healthcare in the Internet age". JMIR is the leading peer-reviewed journal for digital medicine and health and healthcare in the internet age.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The CognICATM is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

