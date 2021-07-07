Cognetivity Neurosciences Announces Publication of Latest Peer-reviewed Paper Detailing Effectiveness of Proprietary Integrated Cognitive Assessment Test

New paper provides further evidence of ICA's sensitivity to early-stage Alzheimer's Disease, freedom from cultural or educational bias and suitability for remote patient monitoring

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced the publication of the latest scientific paper on its Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) in the peer-reviewed academic journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

The new paper provides further evidence of the validity of the ICA as a digital cognitive biomarker for detecting and monitoring patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild Alzheimer's Disease. It also reaffirms the ICA's sensitivity in detecting cognitive impairment at the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease, when treatment is known to be at its most effective.

Key amongst the paper's findings is that the ICA performs consistently in different international populations and that its results can be generalized across them, without the need to collect population-specific normative data in new environments. Traditional cognitive tests, whether pen-and-paper-based or computerized, require the collection of language and culture-specific data in new global locations before they can be deployed at scale.

By contrast, the new data on Cognetivity's ICA, obtained in a multinational cohort of more than 200 study participants, demonstrate that the ICA is unbiased by differences in language, culture and education, and therefore naturally suitable for rapid, population-wide deployment across the globe, including risk-based screening in primary care.

Combined with its powerful use of explainable artificial intelligence (AI), the ICA's inherent avoidance of demographic bias also points to its ability to enable granular patient stratification – a significant and growing trend in the pharmaceutical industry. By characterising patients independently of their linguistic, cultural or educational backgrounds, the ICA has the potential to identify not just individuals in need of treatment but those most likely to benefit from a particular type of pharmacological intervention, regardless of where in the world they come from.

The paper also reports on the ICA's capacity to measure cognitive performance remotely without loss of testing accuracy, showcasing the platform's capability as a high-frequency monitoring tool both in the clinic and in the safety of patients' homes. Thus, it is well placed to meet the pressing need, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, for high-quality remote cognitive assessment.

Commenting on the announcement, renowned geriatric psychiatrist Professor Dag Aarsland, who co-authored the paper, said: "The diagnostic accuracy of the ICA and its novel use of explainable AI, combined with the power to generalize across other languages and cultures, make it uniquely suitable for cognitive screening across large and diverse populations. And in light of the FDA's recent approval of the disease-modifying drug aducanumab, the need for a device capable of screening a wide population of at-risk individuals has never been higher."

Dr Seyed Khaligh-Razavi, Cognetivity's Chief Scientific Officer, highlighted the particular advantages afforded by the ICA's use of AI. "Empowered by AI, the ICA has the clear and exciting potential to achieve enhanced performance over time and to enable personalized medicine irrespective of geographic boundaries, as our new paper shows," he said.

"The use of AI in decision making, especially for diagnostic decisions in healthcare, requires a level of explainability from the model which can be used to understand the important factors that lead to its output. This level of explainability is clearly achieved in the ICA. It can give clinicians full confidence in the platform, support improvements in system performance over time, and protect against the serious danger of bias.

The full paper is available to read here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2021.706695/abstract

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury, [email protected], 416-628-7441

Related Links

https://www.cognetivity.com/

