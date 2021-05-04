Cognetivity Neurosciences and InterSystems Partner to Fast-Track Integration of Early Dementia Detection Platform with Global Healthcare Systems

Partnership with the world-leading technology provider InterSystems supports seamless integration with electronic health records and other care systems to facilitate the adoption of Cognetivity's early dementia detection platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTC: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) today announced that it has established a partnership with the world-leading data and interoperability platform provider InterSystems. The partnership will facilitate the seamless integration of its cognitive assessment platform with electronic healthcare records (EHRs) and enable the efficient adoption of Cognetivity's technology in healthcare systems throughout the world.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems specialises in data technology solutions for the healthcare, finance and logistics sectors, with customers and partners in over 80 countries that include HSBC, 3M, SPAR and the European Space Agency. In 2019, it recorded over $720m in revenue.

Within the healthcare industry, InterSystems counts Mass General Brigham, Roche Diagnostics, US Veterans Association and the NHS among its customers. Over one billion health records worldwide are managed using InterSystems technology, and the 20 best hospitals in the US, according to the latest US News & World Report rankings, all use InterSystems products. These include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Cognetivity's partnership with InterSystems grants the company access to InterSystems IRIS for Health™, a data platform specifically engineered to extract value from healthcare data. The platform will provide seamless interoperability between Cognetivity's Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) platform and EHRs, with full, built-in compliance with key data standards.

Cognetivity will also be able to take advantage of application development assistance, with access to partner channels and InterSystems' large network of healthcare systems in the UK, the US and beyond. This includes over 100 trusts and health boards in the UK and Ireland, and thousands of hospitals in the US.

"We're immensely proud to work in partnership with such an innovative company as Cognetivity Neurosciences which is using our advanced data capabilities in the battle against the scourge of dementia," said Chris Norton, InterSystems' Managing Director, UK & Ireland. "This is a partnership with the potential to trigger a revolution in diagnosis and care for millions of people. The pandemic has demonstrated the need for scalable innovation that cuts across conventional boundaries to provide remote early detection tools that reduce cost and risk while improving outcomes for individual patients."

Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO, said, "We're hugely excited about collaborating with InterSystems. Like us, they are passionate about using technology to transform patient care for the better in a bold way. IRIS for Health provides us with the interoperability and agility our cutting-edge technology requires to help transform dementia care pathways in the NHS and internationally, and to meet the accelerating demand for telemedicine and remote tools."

"InterSystems has successfully integrated with around 200 different information systems, including those of the biggest EHR providers in the UK and US, including Cerner, Epic and Allscripts," he continued. "With our platforms working together seamlessly, the scope of international applications that are now accessible is substantial."

Cognetivity's cutting-edge ICA is a unique approach to the detection of dementia that tests how the brain reacts to certain types of images. Simple and non-invasive, the ICA detects the earliest signs of disease before the onset of memory symptoms. It has the potential to transform treatment and care for millions of dementia sufferers around the globe, enabling earlier intervention to delay onset and reduce mortality. Dementia is a major disease afflicting 54 million people, set to rise to 130 million by 2050, with the US Alzheimer's Association estimating early diagnosis of people with mild cognitive impairment could save more than $7 trillion in health and care costs.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organisations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organisations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24x7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com .

