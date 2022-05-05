Cognetivity Neurosciences and Durham University to Study Concussion in Sport

The Study Will Measure the Ability of the Company's CognICA™ Tool to Identify Changes in Cognitive Health in Response to Concussions in High-Level Sports, in Partnership with Karen Hind, PhD, FHEA, Associate Professor at Durham University and My Sports Wellbeing

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it is working with Durham University ("Durham University'' or the "University") and sports technology firm My Sports Wellbeing ("MSW"), a company developing a ground-breaking selfcare tool for athletes that will allow individuals to track cognitive recovery after suffering a concussion and to monitor for changes in brain health due to repeated head impacts, on a study regarding concussions primarily in rugby as well as other high performance and community level sports (the "Study"). Alongside Cognetivity, Associate Professor Karen Hind, PhD, FHEA, of Durham University and MSW will be central to the Study. The Company will work with Prof. Hind and the Team to collect data via its CognICA™ application for the purpose of researching the tool's ability to detect concussion and investigate changes in relation to repeated sub concussions. The goal of the study is to investigate the CognICATM tool's effectiveness in identifying changes in cognitive health due to concussion and repeated head impacts.

Between 1.6-3.8 million athletes suffer from concussions annually and with the rate of concussions increasing it is expected that by 2028 the worldwide concussion industry is expected to be worth US9.2 billion dollars.1 The study will be conducted to discover whether the CognICATM tool can improve the detection of concussion and sub-concussions by identifying changes in cognition caused by head impacts. Between 56% and 89% of concussions are missed or misdiagnosed, which often leads to the mismanagement of patients who are affected.2 The Cognetivity team aims to reduce this statistic and provide early detection of concussions for athletes through the use of CognICA™. Concussion recovery is complicated because each injury is unique and requires a medically-based recovery program that is personalized for the patient.3 Cognetivity management believes that the attributes of CognICA™ and its ability to detect small changes in cognition are ideally suited to provide specific and personalized assessments, which can allow more effective detection and management of concussion and ultimately result in better outcomes for athletes.

"We are excited to work with Durham University and My Sports Wellbeing to understand more about the cognitive impact of concussions in sports and how CognICATM can contribute to timely diagnosis and therefore better treatment and management of this serious global issue." Dr. Sina Habibi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cognetivity. "Improving assessment, treatments and care to elevate the overall lives of patients with brain injuries and cognitive impairments is a top priority at Cognetivity and we are hopeful that the study will yield important results to help us achieve that goal," added Dr. Habibi.

Karen Hind is an Associate Professor in Sport and Exercise Sciences with expertise in athlete health and wellbeing. She is the lead of the first independent study into the health of retired professional rugby players (the UK Rugby Health project) and is co founder and lead of the Global Rugby Health Research Network. Her research team is investigating the short and long-term risks of injury in sport, concentrating on concussion injury, which contribute to the Brain, Body, and Behaviour Challenge Academy, of the Wolfson Research Institute.

Dr. Hind noted, "We're very excited to be working on this study. Cognetivity's unique technology represents a promising way to assess cognitive health in athletes at risk of concussion, post concussion and in relation to sub-concussions. This study is part of our overall programme of research through which we seek to investigate and provide strategies to improve athlete health and welfare."

The University, located in Durham, United Kingdom was founded in 1832 and is one of the UK's most prestigious universities. It is well-known for its impressive history of academic excellence, outstanding research, and the quality of its graduates. It is situated within a UNESCO World Heritage site and has over 18,000 students.4 Durham University was ranked within the top 100 of the QS World University Rankings for 2022.5 Cognetivity focuses on research excellence which aligns with the University and its values, which makes the two parties a well-matched partnership for the purposes of the Study. More information on Durham University can be found on its website via the following link: https://www.durham.ac.uk/homepage

According to Our World in Data, almost one billion people worldwide suffer from a mental disorder and the estimated costs of these disorders is estimated to have a global economic cost of US$16 trillion by 2030.² Early detection of brain health disorders has the potential to significantly reduce costs of care while improving patient outcomes. Cognetivity's CognICA™ technology is a unique and highly scalable software-as-a-service solution able to accurately detect the earliest stages of the majority of major brain health disorders.

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain. The CognICATM is currently available for clinical use in the USA, UK and Europe, with regulatory approval for other regions planned for 2022.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: [email protected]

