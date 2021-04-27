Cogeco Recognizes Local Heroes in Long Term Care Homes

BURLINGTON, ON, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Cogeco has launched a community based initiative that aims to recognize the important work of staff at Long Term Care Homes (LTCH) while also supporting some small business operators.

To do this, Cogeco purchases lunches from local restaurants and delivers them to employees at over 40 Long Term Care Homes across Ontario. Nurses, Personal Support workers, housekeeping and administration staff all receive an individually packaged lunch delivered to their front door by Cogeco's team.

The program's two goals are to recognize the heroic efforts of everyone working in long-term care and to help small restaurant owners survive the pandemic.

Matt Wickham, Cogeco Connexion Vice President & General Manager for Ontario notes "We have all heard the stories about outbreaks in some of these facilities and yet, these heroes continue to go to work, caring for some of our most vulnerable community members. We wanted to show them how much they are appreciated. Our team has really been touched by the reactions they have received both from the restaurant owners but most importantly, from the (LTCH) staff. We are so happy with the outcome of this program."

Cogeco's employees are delivering these lunches in person while adhering to all Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks. Lunches are provided in large boxes and are exchanged outside the facilities to ensure the safety of everyone who works or lives in each location.

Quotes:

"Thank you so much to you and your team for making staff feel appreciated during this difficult time"

- Revera Northridge Long-Term Care Home

"Staff were so happy and greatly appreciated it. Also it was an excellent opportunity to celebrate LTC"

- Chartwell Queens Harden Long-Term Care Home

"This is really a big deal for us.... Thanks for thinking of us"

- Manhattan Bar and Grill

"Thank you for supporting the community and local businesses!"

- Romby's Tavern and Smokehouse

