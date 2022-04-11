COGECO PRESENTS THE 2022 ONTARIO MIXED CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The Championship will air across Ontario on YourTV

BURLINGTON, ON, April 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco is proud to announce they are the title sponsor of the 2022 Ontario Mixed Curling Championship and are airing the event throughout the province on YourTV.

The tournament takes place at Belleville's historic Quinte Curling Club from Wednesday, April 13 to Sunday, April 17. Curlers from across the province are competing for the opportunity to represent Ontario at the November 2022 National Championship. Sixteen teams are competing in the Mixed and Senior Mixed Championship for Ontario for a total of 10 games.

"We have worked very hard this year in our return to curling, and I can't think of a better way for us to close out this season than to crown two Provincial Champions on Sunday," says Chris Ripley, President of the Quinte Curling Club.

YourTV's Al Galloway is bringing his broadcast expertise for the event coverage. Al has a rich background in sports broadcasting, which includes leading the Ontario Men's and Women's Curling Championships, the Canadian Mixed Curling Championships, and the OHL Tonight on YourTV.

"We know that we have a lot of viewers who are curling fans, so we are proud to partner with the Quinte Curling Club to bring the Ontario Championship to our local communities across the province," says Tim Caddigan, Senior Director, YourTV and Community Relations.

YourTV will broadcast the daily games. Cogeco customers can check yourtv.tv for their local listing.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec based on the number of Internet service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States.

ABOUT YOURTV

YourTV is a community channel provided by Cogeco in communities across Ontario.The channel provides a variety of programming, including sports, youth, health, community events, and coverage of local political issues. YourTV, an exclusive service provided to Cogeco television subscribers, is available in HD on channel 700 and Epico 100.

