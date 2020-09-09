Cogeco invests $4.5 million to connect more homes and businesses

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is proud to expand its robust network in the municipalities of Val-des-Monts, Lac à la Truite, and Lac Rond, to offer its high-speed Internet services to 5,000 homes and businesses, through an investment of more than $4.5 million.

Access to fast, unlimited, and reliable broadband has become a vital necessity for communities and businesses as working from home, online education and online medical consultations are part of our daily lives. More than ever, Cogeco's network and services are essential and contribute to the economic recovery. "We remain committed to offering the best services to our customers and to meeting the highest standards of connectivity and reliability through ongoing investments in our network infrastructure, while also upholding our societal goal to provide the best access to our communities," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

With a fibre network deployment of 173 kilometres, these two Cogeco Connexion projects will respectively connect 4,500 homes in Val-des-Monts and close to 500 homes in Lac à la Truite and Lac Rond. This investment is part of Cogeco Communications' commitment to invest more than $1 billion, over a period of four years, in the operation and expansion of its Canadian hybrid fibre coaxial cable network, in order to pursue its growth and to extend its regional high-speed Internet coverage across Ontario and Québec.

Moreover, since 1972, Cogeco has invested massively in digital infrastructure to build a robust network to deliver Internet, video and telephony services to meet the growing needs of consumers for speed, data capacity and access in rural and underserved regions. Val-des-Monts, Lac à la Truite and Lac Rond residents will benefit from having access to the full range of Cogeco's services, including the most flexible television offering, high-speed Internet services with speeds up to 1GB, as well as unlimited downloads with most packages.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec in terms of the number of basic cable service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

