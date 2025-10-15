MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today a significant rollout of its mobile service, now offering mobility to the majority of its customers across Québec and Ontario in municipalities such as Niagara, Drummondville, Hamilton, Kingston, Shawinigan, Windsor and Burlington. Following the successful soft launch of Cogeco Mobile in 13 markets in July, this rapid expansion reinforces Cogeco's commitment to bring more choice, value, and simplicity to Canadian consumers.

"The first phase of our deployment exceeded our expectations and confirmed what we were hearing before: our customers also want to buy wireless from us. This doesn't surprise us. According to a recent Nanos survey1, Canadians want real alternatives to the Big Three and believe that regional players are the solution to drive more competition," said Frédéric Perron, President and CEO. "We are proud to extend our service to hundreds of new communities."

Cogeco Mobile is accessible to new and existing Cogeco Internet subscribers at attractive prices, along with the peace of mind that comes with rollover data, no long-term contracts, no activation fees, and no surprise charges. Cogeco will finalize its rollout over the coming months further enhancing choice and value for Canadian consumers.

For additional information, customers are encouraged to visit Cogeco's website at: cogeco.ca .

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Communications' future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements relating to the planned timing of the mobile service offering rollout are forward-looking statements and are subject to certain assumptions and factors, including risks and uncertainties, which may change. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" section of the Cogeco Communications' fiscal 2024 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2025 third-quarter MD&A. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Cogeco Communications' expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, Cogeco Communications is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Nanos Research, RDD dual frame hybrid telephone and online random survey, August 30th to September 2nd, 2025, n=2066, accurate 2.2 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.

