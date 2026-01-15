COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Français

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 24, 2025 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in hybrid mode on January 15, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Results 

For

% For

Against

% Against 

Colleen Abdoulah

Elected 

141,433,835

99.96 %

56,261

0.04 %

Louis Audet

Elected 

138,668,253

98.01 %

2,821,842

1.99 %

Émilie Audet

Elected 

140,827,393

99.53 %

662,703

0.47 %

Arun Bajaj

Elected 

141,177,068

99.78 %

313,028

0.22 %

Robin Bienenstock          

Elected 

141,443,437

99.97 %

46,659

0.03 %

James Cherry

Elected 

140,860,209

99.55 %

629,887

0.45 %

Bart Demosky

Elected 

141,419,086

99.95 %

71,010

0.05 %

Pippa Dunn

Elected 

141,187,276

99.79 %

302,820

0.21 %

Dahra Granovsky

Elected 

141,421,680

99.95 %

68,416

0.05 %

Miachael Hanley

Elected 

141,424,693

99.95 %

65,403

0.05 %

Frédéric Perron

Elected 

141,327,758

99.89 %

162,338

0.11 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

