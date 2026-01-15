MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 24, 2025 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in hybrid mode on January 15, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Against % Against Colleen Abdoulah Elected 141,433,835 99.96 % 56,261 0.04 % Louis Audet Elected 138,668,253 98.01 % 2,821,842 1.99 % Émilie Audet Elected 140,827,393 99.53 % 662,703 0.47 % Arun Bajaj Elected 141,177,068 99.78 % 313,028 0.22 % Robin Bienenstock Elected 141,443,437 99.97 % 46,659 0.03 % James Cherry Elected 140,860,209 99.55 % 629,887 0.45 % Bart Demosky Elected 141,419,086 99.95 % 71,010 0.05 % Pippa Dunn Elected 141,187,276 99.79 % 302,820 0.21 % Dahra Granovsky Elected 141,421,680 99.95 % 68,416 0.05 % Miachael Hanley Elected 141,424,693 99.95 % 65,403 0.05 % Frédéric Perron Elected 141,327,758 99.89 % 162,338 0.11 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

