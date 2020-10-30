Project will bring high-speed Internet to 3,600 homes and businesses

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s ("Cogeco") (TSX: CCA) four-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in the operation and expansion of its Canadian advanced broadband network, Cogeco Connexion, its Canadian subsidiary, is pleased to announce a new investment in digital infrastructure to offer high-speed Internet in the Towns of Essex and Kingsville, and the Municipality of Leamington, in Ontario. The total investment is estimated at over $13 million, for which $6.1 million will come from Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a non-profit regional broadband project initiated by the Western Ontario Wardens' Caucus.

"We are deeply committed to expanding our footprint to meet the growing needs of consumers and businesses for access to high-speed Internet. This additional investment will bring our high-quality connectivity services to 1,500 homes and businesses in the Town of Essex, 1,900 in the Municipality of Leamington and 200 in the Town of Kingsville," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

Over the past years, Cogeco has been massively investing in its robust fibre broadband network from Gaspé in Québec to Windsor in Ontario, serving more than 400 communities outside major centres in several regions. More than ever, Cogeco's network and services are vital, as working from home and online education are part of our daily lives.

The 3,600 homes and businesses in these communities will benefit from having access to the full range of Cogeco's services, including a flexible television offering, high-speed Internet services with download speeds up to 1GB, as well as unlimited usage with most packages.

