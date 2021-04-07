Cogeco Connexion Adds the Streaming Service hayu

Even more for customers to 'power up epic entertainment'

MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is pleased to announce the launch of the all-reality subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service hayu from NBCUniversal International. This new service is available to Cogeco's customers on EPICO which offers an entertainment experience combining Internet and television.

EPICO customers will now get the best of reality TV with access to over 300 shows and 8000 ad-free episodes through their hayu subscription, such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and series exclusively available in Canada, such as Love Island UK and Australia, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and much more.

'Thanks to the flexibility of Cogeco's EPICO platform, we can continue providing our customers compelling content that truly complements our TV offering', said John Hargrave, Vice-President, Products. 'Adding hayu gives our users a full dose of reality TV at the press of a button. We couldn't be more excited to have hayu join our EPICO entertainment platform as we remain committed to offer the best experience to our customers'.

After setting up an account on hayu.com/cogeco, the streaming service will be available on any device on which customers are used to watching their favorite shows, as well as on their TV paired with the EPICO 4K cloud PVR. By signing up today, customers can enjoy a free trial to experience hayu's vast offering of on-demand content, with many episodes being added the same day as in the US. In addition, they can download TV shows and watch them later.

ABOUT EPICO

EPICO is available to the majority of Cogeco customers in the territories served by the company. Cogeco customers can 'power up epic entertainment' and access all their favourite content through a single interface, including their live and on-demand channels, as well as Netflix, YouTube, and thousands of applications via the Google Play Store. Customers also benefit from an intuitive and even more personalized interface thanks to the per-user profile and features that will make their lives easier, such as voice command or the ability to restart a program that is currently being, or has recently been, broadcast. Finally, customers are able to watch their content whenever and wherever they want with the EPICO app, and thanks to the EPICO 4K wireless cloud PVR with a capacity to record up to 1,000 hours of content, they are able to download and watch it without an Internet connection using the EPICO mobile app. Detailed information about EPICO can be found on the Cogeco website .

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec in terms of the number of basic cable service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

ABOUT hayu

From NBCUniversal, hayu is the first all-reality subscription video-on-demand streaming service of its kind – available in 27 markets globally across: the UK, Ireland, Australia, the Nordics, Canada, Benelux union, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic on a full array of devices (mobile, tablet, laptop & smart TVs).

ABOUT NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

