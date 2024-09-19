MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the 23rd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference being held in Montréal on Thursday, September 26, 2024. On this occasion, Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

An audio replay of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations page and the Events and Presentations page of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website following the conference.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business subscribers. Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and wireline phone services in Canada, and in thirteen states in the United States under the Cogeco Connexion, oxio and Breezeline brand names. Breezeline also offers wireless services in most of the U.S. states in which it operates. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Information:

Claudja Joseph

Director, Communications & DEI

Cogeco Communications Inc.

[email protected]

