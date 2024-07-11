New operating model focused on customer experience and operational excellence to power future growth .

Expanded our customer value proposition with Breezeline Mobile launched across most of Breezeline's U.S. broadband footprint .

Revenue increased by 1.2% compared to the same period last year to $750.6 million , reflecting revenue growth at Cogeco Connexion and stable revenue at Breezeline, in line with expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $365.8 million increased by 4.1% over last year.

Profit for the period amounted to $76.3 million , a decrease of 24.8%, of which $70.4 million was attributable to owners of the Corporation, reflecting restructuring costs recognized during the quarter. Excluding the impact of restructuring and certain other costs, adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (1)(3) remained stable.

Earnings per share on a diluted basis decreased to $1.67 from $2.16 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)(3) rose by 4.7% to $2.45 , which excludes the impact of restructuring and certain other costs.

Free cash flow (1) amounted to $87.3 million , a decrease of 16.4% compared to last year reflecting restructuring costs recognized during the quarter, while cash flow from operating activities increased by 17.3% to $333.6 million due to the timing of certain working capital items. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) decreased by 18.0% to $111.7 million .

Cogeco Communications maintains its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines.

A quarterly dividend of $0.854 per share was declared, representing a 10.1% increase over the prior year.

Montréal, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the third quarter ended May 31, 2024.

"We demonstrated solid performance again in the third quarter of 2024, with revenue growth and healthy expansion of our adjusted EBITDA margin due to an improving product mix, combined with an acceleration of our efforts to drive operational efficiency," said Frédéric Perron, President and CEO. "In the third quarter, we implemented the initial steps of a new operating model designed to deliver future growth and increase our focus on customer experience and operational excellence.

"Growth in our Canadian telecommunications business was driven by the ongoing expansion of our Internet subscriber base under our Cogeco Connexion and oxio brands. We continue to be impressed by oxio's performance and its robust adoption by consumers and are cascading our learnings from this digital brand across our organization.

"In the U.S., we rolled out Breezeline Mobile across most of our footprint, which will provide an even stronger incentive for new and existing customers to bundle their digital services with us. In addition, our Internet-first strategy and persistent endeavors to drive operational efficiency helped deliver adjusted EBITDA growth over last year.

"Lastly, the new operating model and transformation we began during the quarter will allow us to sustain our growth, take our competitive agility to new heights, better serve our customers, and continue to build a strong culture where our colleagues thrive and succeed. We expect it to result in significant value creation for Cogeco over the coming years as the benefits of the transformation are realized."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended May 31 2024

2023

Change Change in constant currency (1) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except % and per share data) (unaudited) $

$

% %

Revenue 750,583

741,785

1.2 0.9

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 365,824

351,328

4.1 3.9

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 48.7 %

47.4 %







Profit for the period 76,334

101,538

(24.8)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 70,402

95,892

(26.6)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (1)(3) 103,597

103,826

(0.2)



















Cash flows from operating activities 333,626

284,377

17.3



Free cash flow (1) 87,300

104,422

(16.4) (16.3)

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) 111,733

136,253

(18.0) (18.0)

















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 171,034

189,656

(9.8)



Net capital expenditures (1)(2) 168,384

169,793

(0.8) (1.2)

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) 143,951

137,962

4.3 3.9

















Capital intensity (1) 22.4 %

22.9 %







Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects (1) 19.2 %

18.6 %























Diluted earnings per share 1.67

2.16

(22.7)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)(3) 2.45

2.34

4.7





































Operating results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on May 31, 2024:

Revenue increased by 1.2% to $750.6 million . On a constant currency basis (1) , revenue increased by 0.9% driven by revenue growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment, while revenue remained stable in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below. Canadian telecommunications' revenue increased by 2.2%, mostly driven by the cumulative effect of high-speed Internet service additions over the past year as well as the Niagara Regional Broadband Network acquisition ("NRBN") completed on February 5, 2024 . American telecommunications' revenue remained stable as reported and in constant currency, mainly resulting from a higher revenue per subscriber and a better product mix resulting from customers subscribing to increasingly fast Internet speeds, offset by lower video subscriptions and a lower Internet subscriber base over the past year, with an increasing proportion of customers only subscribing to Internet services.

. On a constant currency basis , revenue increased by 0.9% driven by revenue growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment, while revenue remained stable in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.1% to $365.8 million . On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.9%, mainly due to higher adjusted EBITDA in both the American and Canadian telecommunications segments, as explained below, and lower corporate costs primarily due to the timing of certain operating expenses. American telecommunications adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.5%, or 3.9% in constant currency, mostly due to lower operating expenses driven by cost reduction initiatives and operating efficiencies. Canadian telecommunications adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.9%, mainly due to revenue growth, partly offset by higher sales and other operating expenses to drive subscriber growth.

. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.9%, mainly due to higher adjusted EBITDA in both the American and Canadian telecommunications segments, as explained below, and lower corporate costs primarily due to the timing of certain operating expenses. Profit for the period amounted to $76.3 million , of which $70.4 million , or $1.67 per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to $101.5 million , $95.9 million , and $2.16 per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher restructuring costs and depreciation and amortization expense, partly offset by higher adjusted EBITDA and lower income tax expense. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (3) was $103.6 million , or $2.45 per diluted share (3) , compared to $103.8 million , or $2.34 per diluted share, last year. While adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation remains stable, the increase of adjusted diluted earnings per share over last year reflects the benefit of the Corporation's repurchase and cancellation of shares.

, of which , or per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to , , and per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher restructuring costs and depreciation and amortization expense, partly offset by higher adjusted EBITDA and lower income tax expense. Net capital expenditures were $168.4 million , a decrease of 0.8% compared to $169.8 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures (1) were $167.8 million , a decrease of 1.2% compared to last year, mainly due to lower spending in the American telecommunications segment as expected due to the timing of network expansion projects, partly offset by higher purchases of customer premise equipment and other capital spending related to fibre-to-the-home network expansions in the Canadian telecommunications segment. Excluding network expansion projects, net capital expenditures were $144.0 million , an increase of 4.3% compared to $138.0 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) were $143.4 million , an increase of 3.9% compared to last year. Fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects continued in both Canada and the United States , with homes passed additions close to 44,000 (4) during the first nine months of fiscal 2024. Capital intensity was 22.4% compared to 22.9% last year. Excluding network expansion projects, capital intensity was 19.2% compared to 18.6% in the same period of the prior year.

, a decrease of 0.8% compared to in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures were , a decrease of 1.2% compared to last year, mainly due to lower spending in the American telecommunications segment as expected due to the timing of network expansion projects, partly offset by higher purchases of customer premise equipment and other capital spending related to fibre-to-the-home network expansions in the Canadian telecommunications segment. Acquisition of property, plant and equipment decreased by 9.8% to $171.0 million , mainly resulting from lower spending.

, mainly resulting from lower spending. Free cash flow decreased by 16.4%, or 16.3% in constant currency, and amounted to $87.3 million as reported and in constant currency, mainly due to higher restructuring costs. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects decreased by 18.0% as reported and in constant currency, and amounted to $111.7 million .

as reported and in constant currency, mainly due to higher restructuring costs. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects decreased by 18.0% as reported and in constant currency, and amounted to . Cash flows from operating activities increased by 17.3% to $333.6 million , mostly due to the timing of payments of trade and other payables and the collection of trade accounts receivable, lower income taxes paid and higher adjusted EBITDA.

, mostly due to the timing of payments of trade and other payables and the collection of trade accounts receivable, lower income taxes paid and higher adjusted EBITDA. Cogeco Communications maintains its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines as issued on November 1, 2023 .

. At its July 11, 2024 meeting, the Board of Directors of Cogeco Communications declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.854 per share, an increase of 10.1% compared to $0.776 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2023.

__________________________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Constant currency basis, adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (2) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases, and related borrowing costs, of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. (3) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, net of tax and non-controlling interest. (4) Organic growth calculated by excluding additions resulting from acquisitions.

Financial highlights

Three and nine months ended May 31 2024 2023 Change Change in constant currency (1)

(2) 2024 2023 Change Change in constant currency (1)

(2) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except % and per share data) $ $ % %

$ $ % %

Operations



















Revenue 750,583 741,785 1.2 0.9

2,228,773 2,240,731 (0.5) (0.8)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) 365,824 351,328 4.1 3.9

1,071,896 1,069,766 0.2 —

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 48.7 % 47.4 %





48.1 % 47.7 %





Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs (3) 45,669 11,368 —



49,170 20,997 —



Profit for the period 76,334 101,538 (24.8)



268,648 326,175 (17.6)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 70,402 95,892 (26.6)



253,576 305,774 (17.1)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (2)(4) 103,597 103,826 (0.2)



301,377 320,785 (6.1)



Cash flow



















Cash flows from operating activities 333,626 284,377 17.3



856,042 681,579 25.6



Free cash flow (2) 87,300 104,422 (16.4) (16.3)

325,048 327,489 (0.7) (0.9)

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (2) 111,733 136,253 (18.0) (18.0)

405,531 467,396 (13.2) (13.4)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 171,034 189,656 (9.8)



504,830 597,260 (15.5)



Net capital expenditures (2)(5) 168,384 169,793 (0.8) (1.2)

485,580 522,889 (7.1) (7.3)

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (2) 143,951 137,962 4.3 3.9

405,097 382,982 5.8 5.5

Capital intensity (2) 22.4 % 22.9 %





21.8 % 23.3 %





Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects (2) 19.2 % 18.6 %





18.2 % 17.1 %





Per share data (6)



















Earnings per share



















Basic 1.68 2.17 (22.6)



5.91 6.83 (13.5)



Diluted 1.67 2.16 (22.7)



5.89 6.80 (13.4)



Adjusted diluted (2)(4) 2.45 2.34 4.7



7.00 7.13 (1.8)



Dividends per share 0.854 0.776 10.1



2.562 2.328 10.1



























(1) Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current period denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of the prior year. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023, the average foreign exchange rates used for translation were 1.3562 USD/CDN and 1.3513 USD/CDN, respectively. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects and net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (3) For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2024, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs were mostly related to restructuring costs recognized during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2023, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs related to the integration of past acquisitions and from a $3.3 million retroactive adjustment recognized during the third quarter, in addition to a $5.1 million adjustment recognized during the second quarter following the Copyright Board preliminary conclusions on the redetermination of the 2014-2018 royalty rates, of which $4.2 million was reversed during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 following the Copyright Board decision issued in January 2024. (4) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, and gains/losses on debt modification and/or extinguishment, net of tax and non-controlling interest. (5) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases, and related borrowing costs, of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. (6) Per multiple and subordinate voting share.







As at May 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Financial condition



Cash and cash equivalents 54,271 362,921 Total assets 9,778,333 9,768,370 Long-term debt



Current 72,108 41,765 Non-current 4,874,315 4,979,241 Net indebtedness (1) 4,967,156 4,749,214 Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation 2,976,075 2,957,797







(1) Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. For more information on this financial measure, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Communications Inc.'s ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements relating to the Corporation's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Cogeco Communications believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to the "Corporate objectives and strategies" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2024 third-quarter MD&A, and the "Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A for a discussion of certain key economic, market and operational assumptions we have made in preparing forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Cogeco Communications currently expects. These factors include risks such as general market conditions, competitive risks (including changing competitive ecosystems and disruptive competitive strategies adopted by our competitors), business risks, regulatory risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including inflation pressuring revenue, reduced consumer spending and increasing costs), talent management risks (including highly competitive market for limited pool of digitally skilled employees), human-caused and natural threats to the Corporation's network (including increased frequency of extreme weather events with the potential to disrupt operations), infrastructure and systems, community acceptance risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health and safety, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2024 third-quarter MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Cogeco Communications and future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Cogeco Communications' expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2024, the Corporation's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the same periods prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Corporation's 2023 Annual Report.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures

This press release includes references to non-IFRS and other financial measures used by Cogeco Communications. These financial measures are reviewed in assessing the performance of Cogeco Communications and used in the decision-making process with regard to its business units.

Reconciliations between non-IFRS and other financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are provided below. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS and other financial measures used in this press release have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The following non-IFRS financial measures are used as a component of Cogeco Communications' non-IFRS ratios.





Specified non-IFRS financial measures Used in the component of the following non-IFRS ratios Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation Adjusted diluted earnings per share Constant currency basis Change in constant currency Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects





Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis for the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2024 are translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable periods of the prior year, which were 1.3562 USD/CDN and 1.3513 USD/CDN, respectively.

Constant currency basis and foreign exchange impact reconciliation

Consolidated



























Three months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 750,583

(1,802)

748,781

741,785

1.2

0.9

Operating expenses 379,521

(934)

378,587

386,373

(1.8)

(2.0)

Management fees – Cogeco Inc. 5,238

—

5,238

4,084

28.3

28.3

Adjusted EBITDA 365,824

(868)

364,956

351,328

4.1

3.9

Free cash flow 87,300

50

87,350

104,422

(16.4)

(16.3)

Net capital expenditures 168,384

(622)

167,762

169,793

(0.8)

(1.2)























































Nine months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 2,228,773

(5,293)

2,223,480

2,240,731

(0.5)

(0.8)

Operating expenses 1,141,163

(2,887)

1,138,276

1,156,081

(1.3)

(1.5)

Management fees – Cogeco Inc. 15,714

—

15,714

14,884

5.6

5.6

Adjusted EBITDA 1,071,896

(2,406)

1,069,490

1,069,766

0.2

—

Free cash flow 325,048

(470)

324,578

327,489

(0.7)

(0.9)

Net capital expenditures 485,580

(1,086)

484,494

522,889

(7.1)

(7.3)





























Canadian telecommunications segment



























Three months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 381,877

—

381,877

373,743

2.2

2.2

Operating expenses 180,204

(31)

180,173

177,794

1.4

1.3

Adjusted EBITDA 201,673

31

201,704

195,949

2.9

2.9

Net capital expenditures 91,093

(258)

90,835

84,415

7.9

7.6























































Nine months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 1,131,804

—

1,131,804

1,114,161

1.6

1.6

Operating expenses 535,018

(159)

534,859

521,534

2.6

2.6

Adjusted EBITDA 596,786

159

596,945

592,627

0.7

0.7

Net capital expenditures 285,274

(218)

285,056

281,036

1.5

1.4





























American telecommunications segment



























Three months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 368,706

(1,802)

366,904

368,042

0.2

(0.3)

Operating expenses 190,327

(887)

189,440

197,273

(3.5)

(4.0)

Adjusted EBITDA 178,379

(915)

177,464

170,769

4.5

3.9

Net capital expenditures 72,782

(349)

72,433

82,923

(12.2)

(12.7)























































Nine months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 1,096,969

(5,293)

1,091,676

1,126,570

(2.6)

(3.1)

Operating expenses 574,070

(2,716)

571,354

607,237

(5.5)

(5.9)

Adjusted EBITDA 522,899

(2,577)

520,322

519,333

0.7

0.2

Net capital expenditures 191,490

(854)

190,636

236,422

(19.0)

(19.4)





























Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation













Three months ended May 31 Nine months ended May 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 70,402 95,892 253,576 305,774 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 45,669 11,368 49,170 20,997 Loss on debt extinguishment (1) — — 16,880 — Tax impact for the above items (12,081) (2,989) (17,461) (5,541) Non-controlling interest impact for the above items (393) (445) (788) (445) Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation 103,597 103,826 301,377 320,785











(1) Included within financial expense.

Free cash flow reconciliation





Three months ended May 31 Nine months ended May 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 333,626 284,377 856,042 681,579 Changes in other non-cash operating activities (76,679) (26,238) (21,491) 107,797 Income taxes paid (received) 3,918 20,170 (807) 89,648 Current income taxes (3,177) (5,944) (19,594) (26,359) Interest paid 62,509 63,335 194,769 174,159 Financial expense (64,308) (63,385) (215,765) (181,420) Loss on debt extinguishment (1) — — 16,880 — Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt (1) 2,272 3,334 6,953 9,406 Net capital expenditures (2) (168,384) (169,793) (485,580) (522,889) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,477) (1,434) (6,359) (4,432) Free cash flow 87,300 104,422 325,048 327,489











(1) Included within financial expense. (2) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases, and related borrowing costs, of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance.

Net capital expenditures reconciliation













Three months ended May 31 Nine months ended May 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 171,034 189,656 504,830 597,260 Subsidies received in advance recognized as a reduction of the cost of property, plant and equipment during the period (2,650) (19,863) (19,250) (74,371) Net capital expenditures 168,384 169,793 485,580 522,889











Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation













Three months ended May 31 Nine months ended May 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period 76,334 101,538 268,648 326,175 Income taxes 11,199 19,996 47,117 76,642 Financial expense 64,308 63,385 215,765 181,420 Depreciation and amortization 168,314 155,041 491,196 464,532 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 45,669 11,368 49,170 20,997 Adjusted EBITDA 365,824 351,328 1,071,896 1,069,766











Net capital expenditures and free cash flow excluding network expansion projects reconciliations

Net capital expenditures

























Three months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency $

$

$

$

%

% Net capital expenditures 168,384

(622)

167,762

169,793

(0.8)

(1.2) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 24,433

(53)

24,380

31,831

(23.2)

(23.4) Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects 143,951

(569)

143,382

137,962

4.3

3.9

















































Nine months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency $

$

$

$

%

% Net capital expenditures 485,580

(1,086)

484,494

522,889

(7.1)

(7.3) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 80,483

(204)

80,279

139,907

(42.5)

(42.6) Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects 405,097

(882)

404,215

382,982

5.8

5.5

























Free cash flow

























Three months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency $

$

$

$

%

% Free cash flow 87,300

50

87,350

104,422

(16.4)

(16.3) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 24,433

(53)

24,380

31,831

(23.2)

(23.4) Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects 111,733

(3)

111,730

136,253

(18.0)

(18.0)

















































Nine months ended May 31 2024

2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Actual

Foreign exchange impact

In constant currency

Actual

Actual

In constant currency $

$

$

$

%

% Free cash flow 325,048

(470)

324,578

327,489

(0.7)

(0.9) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 80,483

(204)

80,279

139,907

(42.5)

(42.6) Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects 405,531

(674)

404,857

467,396

(13.2)

(13.4)

























Additional information

Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at corpo.cogeco.com.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business subscribers. Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and wireline phone services in Canada, and in thirteen states in the United States under the Cogeco Connexion, oxio and Breezeline brand names. Breezeline also offers wireless services in most of the U.S. states in which it operates. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

