COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS HELD DURING ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Jan 16, 2023, 11:08 ET
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 14, 2022 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in person on January 13, 2023 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Results
|
For
|
% For
|
Against
|
% Against
|
Colleen Abdoulah
|
Elected
|
170,529,164
|
99.90 %
|
170,355
|
0.10 %
|
Louis Audet
|
Elected
|
168,647,031
|
98.80 %
|
2,052,488
|
1.20 %
|
Mary-Ann Bell
|
Elected
|
170,479,659
|
99.87 %
|
219,860
|
0.13 %
|
Robin Bienenstock
|
Elected
|
170,491,707
|
99.88 %
|
207,812
|
0.12 %
|
James C. Cherry
|
Elected
|
169,398,136
|
99.24 %
|
1,301,383
|
0.76 %
|
Pippa Dunn
|
Elected
|
170,497,302
|
99.88 %
|
202,217
|
0.12 %
|
Joanne Ferstman
|
Elected
|
170,008,332
|
99.60 %
|
691,187
|
0.40 %
|
Philippe Jetté
|
Elected
|
170,514,367
|
99.89 %
|
185,152
|
0.11 %
|
Normand Legault
|
Elected
|
170,554,907
|
99.92 %
|
144,612
|
0.08 %
|
Bernard Lord
|
Elected
|
170,474,486
|
99.87 %
|
225,033
|
0.13 %
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of more than 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
For further information: SOURCE: Christian Jolivet, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Cogeco Communications Inc., 514-764-4700; INFORMATION: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy Officer, Cogeco Communications, Inc., 514-764-4700
