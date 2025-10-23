MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announces today another major phase in its growth journey: the broad-scale rollout of its home Internet service across most of Québec, including Montréal, Laval, Gatineau, Sherbrooke and, as previously announced, Québec City.

"After successfully bringing much needed competition to the wireless industry, today, we're taking another critical step, expanding our home Internet service across the majority of Québec," said Frédéric Perron, President and CEO of Cogeco. "Canadians have been clear1: regional carriers, like us, are vital in providing a compelling alternative to the three dominant telecom players. Ever since our founding in Trois-Rivières, nearly 70 years ago, we have been dedicated to providing more choice to Canadians."

This market expansion is driven by a commitment to delivering a modern digital experience, combined with simple and transparent pricing, to increase competition to the major incumbents.

Residents in the new expansion areas are invited to enter their address to confirm availability by visiting Cogeco's website at cogeco.ca/en/internet/packages . They can find pricing and offers in their region and subscribe as of today.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Media:

Isabelle Famery

Manager, External Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514-764-4600

[email protected]

1. Nanos Research, RDD dual frame hybrid telephone and online random survey, August 30th to September 2nd, 2025, n=2066, accurate 2.2 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.