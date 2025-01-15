MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 20, 2024 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in hybrid mode on January 14, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Against % Against Colleen Abdoulah Elected 142,794,968 99.99 % 16,530 0.01 % Louis Audet Elected 139,527,856 97.70 % 3,283,641 2.30 % Arun Bajaj Elected 141,977,682 99.42 % 833,816 0.58 % Mary-Ann Bell Elected 142,796,199 99.99 % 15,299 0.01 % James C. Cherry Elected 142,796,128 99.99 % 15,370 0.01 % Pippa Dunn Elected 142,225,153 99.59 % 586,345 0.41 % Joanne Ferstman Elected 141,565,853 99.13 % 1,245,645 0.87 % Normand Legault Elected 142,788,874 99.98 % 22,624 0.02 % Bernard Lord Elected 142,225,510 99.59 % 585,988 0.41 % Frédéric Perron Elected 142,786,746 99.98 % 24,752 0.02 %

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website ( www.sedarplus.ca ) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. We also offer wireless services in most of our U.S. operating territory. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

