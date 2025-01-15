Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting Français
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 20, 2024 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held in hybrid mode on January 14, 2025 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Results
|
For
|
% For
|
Against
|
% Against
|
Colleen Abdoulah
|
Elected
|
142,794,968
|
99.99 %
|
16,530
|
0.01 %
|
Louis Audet
|
Elected
|
139,527,856
|
97.70 %
|
3,283,641
|
2.30 %
|
Arun Bajaj
|
Elected
|
141,977,682
|
99.42 %
|
833,816
|
0.58 %
|
Mary-Ann Bell
|
Elected
|
142,796,199
|
99.99 %
|
15,299
|
0.01 %
|
James C. Cherry
|
Elected
|
142,796,128
|
99.99 %
|
15,370
|
0.01 %
|
Pippa Dunn
|
Elected
|
142,225,153
|
99.59 %
|
586,345
|
0.41 %
|
Joanne Ferstman
|
Elected
|
141,565,853
|
99.13 %
|
1,245,645
|
0.87 %
|
Normand Legault
|
Elected
|
142,788,874
|
99.98 %
|
22,624
|
0.02 %
|
Bernard Lord
|
Elected
|
142,225,510
|
99.59 %
|
585,988
|
0.41 %
|
Frédéric Perron
|
Elected
|
142,786,746
|
99.98 %
|
24,752
|
0.02 %
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
About Cogeco Communications Inc.
Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. We also offer wireless services in most of our U.S. operating territory. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
