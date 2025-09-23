Cofomo acquires Videns, a Quebec leader in applied artificial intelligence.

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Cofomo, a Canadian leader in IT consulting and digital transformation services, announces the acquisition of Videns, a Quebec-based company recognized for its cutting-edge expertise in applied artificial intelligence. With leadership acknowledged both in Quebec and internationally, Videns stands out for its deep understanding of business needs and its proven ability to deliver tangible results.

Founded in 2018, Videns quickly established itself as a key player in its sector. Its team of about 30 passionate experts designs and deploys tailor-made solutions in strategic industries such as finance, insurance, industrials, and manufacturing.

"The acquisition of Videns confirms Cofomo's ambition to strengthen its position as a leader in artificial intelligence. By joining forces, we are expanding our capacity for innovation and delivering integrated, responsible solutions tailored to tomorrow's challenges," said Lyne Lazure, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cofomo.

"Since our founding, we have always sought to demonstrate that artificial intelligence can be developed responsibly, humanely, and sustainably. Joining forces with Cofomo is a tremendous growth opportunity that will allow us to pursue this mission on a larger scale while expanding our impact with both our clients and our talent," said Sarah Legendre Bilodeau, co-founder and CEO of Videns.

This acquisition enhances Cofomo's offerings in advanced analytics, data value creation, and artificial intelligence. It also increases our ability to support organizations in larger, more complex digital transformation projects, further consolidating our position as a trusted strategic partner.

About Videns

Videns is a leading Quebec player in applied artificial intelligence. The company helps organizations evolve by harnessing the power of data and AI. The team leverages its passion, talent, and expertise to implement efficient and sustainable processes, aligned with organizational values and people, for a more human-centered society. (https://www.videns.ai/en-ca)

About Cofomo

Cofomo is a Canadian consulting firm specializing in information technology and digital transformation. With a team of more than 3,000 experts, Cofomo helps public and private organizations bring their business vision to life through innovative and tailored solutions.

SOURCE Cofomo Inc.

Source: Marilou Lagacé, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications, Cofomo, [email protected]; Media contact: Alain Plante, [email protected]