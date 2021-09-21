Cofomo enters a partnership with Nexio

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cofomo, Canada's leading provider of business talent management, information technology (IT) and digital transformation consulting services, announces a partnership with Nexio, a leading IT consulting services provider in Quebec.

"By entering into this partnership agreement, Nexio will have the opportunity to serve an expanded client base, provide complementary business products and services, and allow its talented employees to join a team of seasoned professionals which will enable unprecedented growth, " said Martial Rivard, President of Nexio.

Cofomo's president, Régis Desjardins, agrees: "I am pleased to join force with Martial Rivard and the Nexio team, which is perfectly in line with our strategy to offer an even broader range of products and services, to create value-add solutions for our customers, and to further pave the way to becoming a major player in the digital transformation sector in Canada."

Established in 1994, Nexio is an IT consulting service provider that supports businesses and assigns the right resources to the right place. The expert in implementation, integration and management of IT processes offers its clients consulting services in technology, maintenance, evolution and assistance for IT systems. It is involved in the design of Web platforms and the automation of business processes to enable companies to achieve their objectives more quickly. With 23 product line certifications, Nexio is a leading authorized Service Now partner in Quebec.

Established in 1995, Cofomo is a Canadian leader in information technology (IT) and business consulting services, which translates today into the acceleration of the digital transformation of its client companies. Its solutions cover all their needs, particularly in terms of strategy, innovation, agility, intelligence, security and cloud computing. Its unique expertise is delivered through flexible on demand project and talent delivery models. A team of 2,800 professionals provides these services to large private and public sector companies and organizations, mostly located in Eastern Canada, but soon across Canada. Cofomo joined Novacap in May 2021 to accelerate its growth objective in the IT sector (www.cofomo.com).

About Novacap - Cofomo's major shareholder

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading Canadian private equity firm with more than C$8B of AUM that has invested in more than 100 platform companies and completed more than 150 add-on acquisitions. Applying its sector-focused approach since 2007 in TMT, Industries and now Financial Services, Novacap's deep domain expertise can accelerate company growth and create long-term value. With experienced, dedicated investment and operations teams as well as substantial funding, Novacap has the resources and knowledge to build world-class businesses. Novacap has offices in Brossard, Québec and Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca.

