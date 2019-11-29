Coding Education Coming to Canadian K-12 Classrooms #clcWeek

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Coding and computer science fundamentals are coming to Canadian classrooms during the 3rd annual Canada Learning Code Week. While only 4 out of the 13 provinces and territories have mandated coding in the kindergarten to grade 12 curriculum, teachers and educators will bring fun-filled learning and the digital skills needed to over 120,000 students all across the country during Canada Learning Code Week, December 9-15.

Canada Learning Code Week is designed to help educators introduce computational-thinking fundamentals and basic coding skills into classrooms across the country to ensure students in Canada have the knowledge to build and not just consume technology.

Canada Learning Code, Canada's leading national charity championing digital literacy education, is providing educators with all of the necessary support resources to take part in Canada Learning Code Week 2019. Participating classes will be empowered to build digital projects with impact on causes students care about while learning the skills needed for future success

This year, Canada Learning Code Week activities focus on taking action and build upon the theme of Code4Change to create a better world. This year's lessons include:

Learn Like A Computer!

Comic Book Storytelling Using Seven Grandfather Teachings

What Does It Mean To Be Green?

Envisioning A Better World In VR

Cats, Dogs, & Machine Learning

CO 2 Trends With Python

There is no cost to participate. Teachers and community groups can visit http://canadalearningcodeweek.ca to download free lesson plans and participation guides to take part. Participating groups and classes will also have a chance to win a tech toolkit for year-round learning. The resources are designed so that communities large and small can take part, including rural and remote regions.

Canada Learning Code is grateful to the Government of Canada and Amazon for their generous support making Canada Learning Code Week possible.

"The biggest impact we can have on Canada's future is to empower teachers and educators to teach coding and computer science in their classrooms, providing all students in Canada the tools needed to succeed in the digital future. Canada Learning Code Week is designed for first-time coding educators with a cross-curricular approach in mind, helping to demystify that technology and the skills to build it are something we can all achieve."

-Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO of Canada Learning Code

"Amazon is excited to sponsor Canada Learning Code Week. We feel that it is essential for more students across the country to have access to ComputerScience education and develop the skills they need to help them build their best futures."

-Geni Hutton, Director of Software Development, Amazon

"Young Canadians will drive our economic success for years to come. By investing in resources like CanCode and supporting organizations like Canada Learning Code to teach coding and digital skills, our government is helping students transition successfully from classrooms to research labs, shop floors and boardrooms."

-Hon. Navdeep Bains, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Media are welcome to attend these Signature Canada Learning Code Week Events across Canada: (all times local)

Dec. 9 – Vancouver, BC | Telus Garden Building in partnership Amazon | 10:30 am

Dec. 9 – Iqaluit, NU | Pinnguaq Makerspace | 10:15 am

Dec. 10 – Toronto, ON | Scotia Plaza in partnership with Amazon | 10:15 am

Dec. 10 – Calgary, AB | Calgary Zoo | 10:00 am

Dec. 11 - Ottawa, ON | Connaught Public School | 9:00 am

Dec. 12 – Mahone Bay, NS |The Mahone Bay Centre | 10:00 am

Dec. 13 – Montreal, QC | Studio XX in partnership with Amazon | 9:40 am

Dec. 14 – Markham, ON | Canadian Technical Centre in partnership with Chevrolet | 9:45 am

About Canada Learning Code:

Canada Learning Code is Canada's leading national charity championing digital literacy education. Placing a special emphasis on women, girls, people with disabilities, Indigenous youth and newcomers, Canada Learning Code is proud to work from coast to coast to make sure that all people in Canada have access to the knowledge they need to prosper in our digital world.

Originally founded as Ladies Learning Code in 2011, the organization has evolved to run programming for adults, youth and educators through programs Ladies, Girls, Kids, Teens and Teachers Learning Code. Today, Canada Learning Code operates in over 29 communities across the country, driving results through program design and delivery, strategic industry and public partnerships, research and advocacy. To date, the organization has reached over 280,000 learners through an in-person experience.

Melissa Sariffodeen, CEO of Canada Learning Code and Canada Learning Code representatives are available for media interviews all across Canada during Canada Learning Code Week.

