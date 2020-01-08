Code Ninjas Takes a 'Byte' Out of Canada, Poised for Momentous Growth in 2020

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Code Ninjas forges ahead as the world's largest and fastest growing kids coding franchise, answering the demand for quality STEM education in Canada and worldwide. Today, the brand reports momentous growth in Canada with plans to open 30 locations in the first half of 2020 – totaling more than 550 centres either open or under development globally.

Since 2016, U.S.-based Code Ninjas has taken the world by storm, with 200 centres currently open. The brand began international expansion last year with its first Canada locations – Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Aurora, Guelph, London, Waterloo, and Windsor in Ontario. Now, Code Ninjas is on track to open nearly 30 locations in Canada over the first half of 2020. In addition, the brand awarded eleven territories across the United Kingdom last year, with the first set to open in February 2020.

Code Ninjas' growth can be attributed to the increasing need for quality kids coding and STEM education. In Canada, STEM careers are expected to grow nearly three per cent faster than other industry. Code Ninjas fills the education gap by teaching kids coding, problem solving and critical thinking skills while they have fun building their own video games.

"Technology-based occupations are driving today's workforce. It's critical to expose kids to coding and STEM early," said Code Ninjas CEO, David Graham. "Code Ninjas' proven curriculum and business model have made us a top choice in 'edutainment,' where kids have fun while learning STEM and coding skills. We're excited to continue international growth and provide opportunities for kids and entrepreneurs worldwide."

Code Ninjas teaches kids to code by building their own video games in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. With a robust, nine-belt curriculum inspired by martial arts, Code Ninjas ensures kids have fun while parents see results.

About Code Ninjas

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise, with more than 200 locations open across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas centres, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit codeninjas.com .

SOURCE Code Ninjas

For further information: Lindsey Harrison, 847-945-1300, [email protected]