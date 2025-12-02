Bank of New Hampshire Partners with Coconut Software to Innovate CX, Achieve 25% Appointment Growth

LACONIA, N.H. and SASKATOON, SK , Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to evolving customer expectations and increasing demands on branch operations, Bank of New Hampshire (BNH) has entered into a strategic partnership with Coconut Software, a leading provider of intelligent branch solutions. This collaboration has already delivered measurable results, including a 25% increase in appointment volume, underscoring BNH's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service across all lines of business.

By fully deploying Coconut Software enterprise-wide, Bank of New Hampshire has redefined its service model by streamlining operations, empowering employees, and delivering more personalized experiences at scale--supporting its nearly 200-year commitment to providing the most exceptional customer services possible.

As customer needs grew more complex--spanning account assistance, retirement planning, and fraud resolution--BNH's service model revealed opportunities for improvement. Walk-ins disrupted workflows, staffing constraints stretched resources, and customers weren't always matched with the right advisors or prepared with proper documentation. Rising fraud added further pressure, making consistent scheduling and efficient branch operations increasingly critical.

To address these challenges, BNH implemented Coconut Software's solutions to unify appointment scheduling and walk-in traffic management, while leveraging its data and analytics capabilities to identify the biggest customer needs, and optimize staffing and service decisions.

Key integrations BNH leveraged include:

Smart Advisor Matching: Customers are paired with the right advisor based on service needs and expertise.

Branch & Lobby Management: Centralized dashboards give staff visibility into real-time scheduling and walk-in traffic.

Preparedness & Pre-Visit Planning: Customers receive tailored document prompts, reducing follow-ups and improving meeting outcomes.

Analytics & Reporting: Leadership now has clear insights into appointment volume, service demand, and staffing needs across all locations.

"We needed a solution that didn't just manage appointments, but truly transformed how we engage with customers across all lines of business," says Eric Carter, SVP, Digital Solutions and Innovation Officer at Bank of New Hampshire. "It's not just scheduling software--it's a strategic platform that helps us serve better, work smarter, and build stronger relationships."

Since deploying Coconut Software, BNH has seen measurable improvements in both customer and employee experiences, including improved CSAT scores, reduced appointment duration, higher conversion rates for complex products, enhanced staffing visibility and planning, and optimized management of walk-in traffic.

"At Coconut we believe in creating a world where time is well spent and ROI is maximized," says Katherine Regnier, CEO of Coconut Software. "I love when customers have that a-ha moment and discover Coconut isn't 'just' a scheduling solution but a fully connected suite of intelligent branch solutions. I feel fortunate that Eric trusts our team to deliver on time, and on budget."

Bank of New Hampshire's partnership with Coconut Software demonstrates how leading banks can modernize operations while staying true to a customer-first mission. By creating more space for meaningful conversations, optimizing resources, and delivering consistently better experiences, BNH continues to set the standard for advisory-driven banking.

About Bank of New Hampshire

Founded in 1831, Bank of New Hampshire is the oldest and one of the largest independent banks headquartered in the state. With assets exceeding $2.5 billion and 21 banking offices across New Hampshire and southern Maine, the bank provides comprehensive deposit, lending and wealth management solutions for families and businesses. As a mutual organization, Bank of New Hampshire is focused on the success of its customers, communities and employees--rather than stockholders. With a legacy of strength and stability, the bank combines local decision-making and trusted guidance with modern technology to deliver a seamless banking experience. Learn more at BNH.Bank.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software bridges the gap between complex branch operations and high-value customer engagements with a suite of Intelligent Branch Solutions. The result: streamlined operations, enhanced customer experiences, and empowered staff focused on meaningful work. Its unified platform combines appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, and video banking to help financial institutions tackle critical challenges head-on--maximizing resources, improving efficiency, and directly impacting customer satisfaction scores.

Trusted by leading banks and credit unions across North America--including RBC, Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), and M&T Bank--Coconut Software helps financial institutions optimize workforce planning, streamline branch traffic, and achieve revenue goals.

To learn more about how Coconut Software can digitally transform your branches for the better, visit: coconutsoftware.com.

