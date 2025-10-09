Coconut Software Launches 'Meet on Demand' to Cut Client Wait Times and Drive Advisor Growth

The new solution enables financial institutions to serve more clients and reduce wait times without the added overhead of increasing staff.

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Coconut Software , the leading provider of appointment scheduling, lobby management, and video banking solutions for financial institutions, today announced the launch of Meet on Demand . The new solution enables banks and credit unions to pool staff virtually across branches, and quickly connect clients with the right advisor through secure video.

Coconut Software launches Meet on Demand to enable financial institutions to serve more clients and reduce wait times without the added overhead of increasing staff. (CNW Group/Coconut Software)

With Meet on Demand , financial institutions can eliminate common barriers such as long wait times, limited staffing, and branch service hours. Instead of having customers walk out unserved, advisors can now be routed on demand to serve walk-ins from any location.

This results in fuller advisor schedules, broader client access to services, and improved customer NPS--all without the need for additional headcount.

The key, innovative capabilities of Coconut Software's Meet on Demand include:

Staff Pooling: Share advisors across multiple branches to maximize utilization and reach.

Share advisors across multiple branches to maximize utilization and reach. Unified Queues: Manage walk-ins from every location in a single dashboard.

Manage walk-ins from every location in a single dashboard. Video Banking: Generate secure and user-friendly virtual meeting rooms with a single click.

"Meet on Demand redefines how enterprises deliver financial guidance," says Katherine Regnier , CEO of Coconut Software. "By seamlessly connecting customers with bank experts, we're helping institutions scale service delivery, meet evolving expectations, and unlock operational efficiencies--all within their existing infrastructure and current resourcing."

By integrating seamlessly with existing branch workflows, Meet on Demand helps institutions strengthen customer relationships while improving operational efficiency at scale. For more information, visit https://www.coconutsoftware.com/demo .

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software bridges the gap between complex branch operations and high-value customer engagements with a suite of Intelligent Branch Solutions. The result: streamlined operations, enhanced customer experiences, and empowered staff focused on meaningful work. Its unified platform combines appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, and video banking to help financial institutions tackle critical challenges head-on--maximizing resources, improving efficiency, and directly impacting customer satisfaction scores.

Trusted by leading banks and credit unions across North America--including RBC, Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), and M&T Bank--Coconut Software helps financial institutions optimize workforce planning, streamline branch traffic, and achieve revenue goals.

Visit coconutsoftware.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coconut Software

Media Contact: Coconut Software, [email protected]