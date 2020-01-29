Coconut Software partners with Google to help financial institutions drive increased branch traffic through search

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Coconut Software, the leading technology solutions provider for elevating customer engagement with banks and credit unions, is excited to announce a partnership with Google that will allow financial customers in the US to book appointments directly through Google.

Reserve with Google is an innovative feature that allows users to book appointments with a business directly through Google Search, Google Maps, or Google Assistant. Partnerships like this are a perfect example of the type of interconnection and ease of use that customers expect in today's digital world, and Coconut Software is proud to be able to bring this competitive advantage to our customers. What's more, every Financial US-based Coconut Software customer can take advantage of this exciting new booking channel with no additional investment.

Research has shown that nearly one-third of all mobile searches are related to location, with 55% of searches resulting in a visit within 1 hour . Through this new integration, users are able to view branch specific services and availability and book a meeting directly within Google search results, eliminating friction from the customer journey and convert even casual browsers into confirmed appointments.

"Creating frictionless opportunities that facilitate customer engagement is our focus," says Coconut Software founder and CEO, Katherine Regnier. "Today's consumers expect fast, convenient, digital experiences, so the ability to book appointments directly through Google Search is set to be a game-changer and we're excited to bring this to our clients."

Partnerships like this are a core part of Coconut Software's work to provide banks and credit unions with the solutions they need to drive traffic to their branches. By adding Reserve with Google to Coconut's other enhanced services like Booking Shortcuts and improved data analytics, banks and credit unions have more methods than ever to bring convenience to their customers, and maximize efficiency in their own back end.

