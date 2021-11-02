Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Launches First Ever Cross-Country Holiday Truck Tour to Deliver Magic and Create Movement of Togetherness

Heading into the Holiday Season, unfortunately, nearly 10 million Canadians are feeling the loneliest they've ever felt in their life, according to a recent study conducted by IMI International. 1 In the same poll, out of nearly 500 activities to choose from, attending a Christmas or Holiday event is the number one activity Canadians are looking forward to in 2021. 2

"There has never been a greater need for human connection and interaction than right now. By partnering with Coca-Cola Canada Bottling, we hope to inspire a Movement of Togetherness we know Canadians are all so desperately craving," says Pete Bombaci, founder, The GenWell Project. "The issue of social isolation and loneliness was growing before the pandemic, but after nearly two years of various lockdowns and cancelled gatherings, it has magnified the issue for many Canadians. Now, every act of connection, big or small, brings communities together to improve that sense of belonging that makes us all happier and healthier."

With almost 20 million Canadians having an increased desire to attend a community event, there is a real need for connection now more than ever before.3 In several markets across the country, Coca-Cola Canada Bottling and The GenWell Project will identify especially worthy community members who have been particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate them with a special Holiday Truck Tour experience and a legacy workshop designed to help inspire moments of togetherness, even after the Holidays are over.

"As Canada's local bottler and a family-owned business, our Mission is to deliver optimism and create better futures for our communities," says Todd Parsons, Coca-Cola Canada Bottling CEO. "After two years of being apart, we want to bring magic to our employees, customers, consumers, and Canadian communities. The Holiday Truck Tour is designed to enable those special moments of togetherness that we've all been sorely missing."

The festively decorated, twinkling lights of the Holiday Truck is an iconic symbol of Holiday magic. The Tour will kick-off with its first stop in St. John's, Newfoundland on November 13th and the last stop in Victoria, British Columbia by mid-December. At select flagship events, the Holiday Truck will be accompanied by onsite local musical guests and entertainment, snow globe displays, along with photo opportunities with Santa from a safe distance. In addition to these flagship events, Santa and his Holiday Truck will pass through over 100 communities across Canada on his journey from coast-to-coast.

While Santa and his elves prepare the Holiday Truck, Canadians can visit DeliverTheMagic.ca for full information on the tour, safety protocols, and to find out when the Truck will be stopping near them.

_________________ 1 IMI 24™: Syndicated Data 2 IMI 24™: Recovery Wave 3 completed trending work across Canada, USA, UK and Australia 3 IMI GenPulse™: Canada June 2021 N= 43,000

About Coca-Cola Canada Bottling

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling is a family-owned business, with more than 5,700 diverse employees coast-to-coast. As Canada's local bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities. Coca-Cola Canada Bottling proudly makes, distributes, merchandises, and sells the most loved beverages Canadians enjoy including: Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Sprite®, Fanta®, Barq's®, NESTEA®, POWERADE®, DASANI®, vitaminwater®, and distributes partner brands Canada Dry®, Monster Energy®, and A&W®. The Coca-Cola Canada Bottling family is a team determined to create a better future and deliver optimism by bringing sustainable value for our employees, customers, and consumers, growing our business responsibly, and making a positive difference in the communities where we operate. Visit www.CokeCanada.com to learn more.

About The GenWell Project

The GenWell Project, a registered Canadian NFP, is a grassroots Global Human Connection Movement, whose mission is to make the world a happier and healthier place by educating people about the importance of face-to-face social connection as a proactive step we can all take for our health, happiness, and longevity, as well as for those around us. We share information, research, tips, tools and motivation through our social channels and our website, to help people create healthy connection habits starting today, and we activate around two weekends a year, in the spring and fall, when we want to be the catalyst that gives people permission to reach out and get connected face-to-face with family, friends, neighbours, classmates and colleagues. www.GenWellProject.org

