COBS BREAD FUNDRAISING UNDERWAY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR OVER 75 CHARITIES ACROSS CANADA

"The people in our bakeries [our franchisees and employees] have demonstrated year after year that they are so proud to give back to their communities," says Brad Bissonnette, VP of Marketing and Franchise Recruitment with COBS Bread. "They exceeded last year's goal and made a real difference to over 75 charities across Canada with this campaign. It also shows how much our customers care about their communities"

On average, each bakery raised $2,700 for their local charities during the Doughnation Day campaign (as per last year's results) but there were two that raised over $20,000 for their respective bakeries in Nanaimo, BC and Kingston, ON.

"Being a part of your community means giving back to your community," says Shelly Snure, franchisee of COBS Bread Terminal Park, whose bakery raised over $20,000 for Loaves and Fishes last year. "It's awesome to see the bakery team get excited about this campaign, which also inspires our customers."

COBS Bread hot cross buns are baked fresh from scratch every single day and are made in Traditional Fruit, Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon and Triple Chocolate Chip varieties.

About COBS BREAD

At every one of COBS Bread's 140+ locations across Canada are hand-crafted bread and flavourful treats, baked fresh every day. Offering traditional sandwich breads, artisanal loaves and smart indulgences, COBS Bread focuses on helping you bring high quality, healthy and delicious baked goods into your home. At the end of the day, all leftover product is donated to local charities.

COBS Bread is part of Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd, established in 1980 and operating as Bakers Delight in Australia and New Zealand and COBS Bread in Canada and the United States. Together, they have grown to become the world's most successful bakery franchise with more than 700 bakery locations worldwide. For more information about COBS Bread, please visit www.cobsbread.com .

