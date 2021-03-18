Cobs Bread Doughnation Campaign Underway with Goal of Raising $250,000 for Local Charities Across Canada

The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for COBS Bread's community charities across the country in addition to COBS Bread's national charitable partner, Breakfast Club of Canada through the sale of Hot Cross Buns and customer donations. Each bakery has selected a charity that makes a local impact, and will be raising funds in-bakery throughout the campaign.

"As a local community bakery, connecting with local charities is a cornerstone of our business," says Brad Bissonnette, VP of Marketing for COBS Bread. "And we also recognize that in the midst of this pandemic, people want to have options- for how they can get their food and bread, and give back to their communities. We're looking forward to the outcome of these efforts and the impact we can make across the country."

The Doughnation opportunities are as follows:

March 22 – March 27: Doughnation Week (with a $10,000 donation match from COBS)

Customers can donate a "virtual 6-pack" of hot cross buns at www.cobsbread.com/donate-now. COBS Bread will match donations up to a total of $10,000 , with 100% of the proceeds going back to the charity the bakery's local community charity.

March 27, Saturday: Doughnation Day

Purchase a 6-pack via any channel: Customers can purchase a 6-pack of Hot Cross Buns via any channel (delivery or in-bakery purchases), and COBS Bread will donate $2 from the sale to the bakery's local community charity.

Anytime until April 7:

Add a donation to any purchase at COBS Bread bakery: Customers can donate at the point of purchase to the bakery's local community charity throughout the campaign.

COBS Bread bakeries are encouraged to strive to raise at least $2,000 for their charities throughout the doughnation period, and the organization's overall goal for fundraising during this period is $250,000.

About COBS BREAD

At every one of COBS Bread's 130+ locations across Canada are hand-crafted bread and flavourful treats, baked fresh every day. Offering traditional sandwich breads, artisanal loaves and smart indulgences, COBS Bread focuses on helping you bring high quality, healthy and delicious baked goods into your home. At the end of the day, all leftover product is donated to local charities.

COBS Bread is part of Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd, established in 1980 and operating as Bakers Delight in Australia and New Zealand and COBS Bread in Canada and the United States. Together, they have grown to become the world's most successful bakery franchise with more than 700 bakery locations worldwide. For more information about COBS Bread, please visit www.cobsbread.com .

SOURCE COBS Bread

For further information: Media Inquiries: Yvonne Anderson, Marketing & Communications Manager, [email protected], 604-296-3522

