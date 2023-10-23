Cobre Panama Mining Concession Contract Enacted into Law in Panama

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") that, on October 20, 2023, Law 406, which approves the refreshed mining concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine, was enacted into law in Panama. First Quantum noted that the enactment of Law 406 marks the final step in revising the legal framework for the Cobre Panama mine.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's press release dated October 22, 2023.

