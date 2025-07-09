Cobionix Secures US $3 Million in Strategic Funding Led by TitletownTech to Advance Autonomous Medical Robotics

Funding accelerates deployment of CODI®, Cobionix's Clinical AI-powered robotic platform, across North American and UK healthcare systems.

KITCHENER, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Cobionix, a pioneer in autonomous medical robotics, has closed a US $3 million funding round led by TitletownTech, a venture capital firm backed by Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers. Lions Investment and Dr. Paul McBeth, a prominent medical robotics KOL, also participated among others. This funding will support the commercialization of CODI®, Cobionix's multi-functional robotic platform designed to enhance healthcare delivery through advanced automation and AI.

"This partnership with TitletownTech marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery and drive the advancement of human and machine at the patient's bedside," said Matthew Sefati, CEO of Cobionix. "Their support will enable us to expand the reach of CODI®, bringing cutting-edge robotic solutions to healthcare providers and patients worldwide," said Nima Zamani, Co-Founder and CTO of Cobionix.

CODI® is a configurable, medical-collaborative robotics platform capable of performing a wide range of patient-facing tasks, including diagnostic ultrasound procedures. Unlike traditional robotic systems that require significant hardware modifications for different clinical applications, CODI's® design allows for rapid adaptation to various clinical tasks through simple tool changes and over-the-air software updates.

The investment will help scale ongoing pilot programs, which are currently in the research and clinical pilot phase, with projects underway in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., including partnerships with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the National Health Service. The new funding will help support those pilot projects and move CODI® from bench to bedside, with a focus on launching in the U.S. market.

"Medical robotics is at the intersection of several powerful technology trends, and Cobionix is harnessing that convergence in a way that has real potential to transform healthcare," said TitletownTech Managing Partner Jill Enos. "We're excited to support the team's vision as the company pushes the boundaries of what's possible in this space."

"With an increasing need for highly skilled medical care in our country, especially in our rural communities, we need to leverage unique technological advances to stretch our highly skilled workforce," said Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai. "CODI® does just that, by allowing ultrasound technologists to perform ultrasounds remotely with the same level of expertise and hands-on care as if the patient was right in front of them. No longer will where you live be a limiting factor in the kind of medical care you receive thanks to the technology that CODI® brings to the market."

Cobionix is a Canadian-based robotics company dedicated to developing autonomous solutions for the healthcare industry. Its flagship product, CODI®, is designed to perform a variety of medical procedures, decentralizing access to quality healthcare services for patients and enabling healthcare providers to do more with less.

TitletownTech is a venture capital firm and innovation hub formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft. Designed to bring world-class innovation and expertise to both startups and corporate partners, TitletownTech focuses on funding and supporting high-growth, early-stage companies while enabling existing businesses to explore commercialization opportunities and transform operations through technology. With investments across manufacturing & construction; supply chain & logistics; agriculture, water, & energy; digital health; and sports, media & entertainment, TitletownTech invests in the US and Canada, with a focus on the Midwest. Its portfolio includes RAIC Labs, which leverages AI in defense and commercial sectors; Fork Farms, which fights food insecurity through hydroponic systems; GenLogs, which advances freight intelligence to combat fentanyl smuggling and human trafficking; Oculogica, which pioneers eye-tracking technology for brain health and impairment detection; and Realta Fusion, which is developing compact fusion technology for sustainable energy solutions. For more information, please visit www.TitletownTech.com.

