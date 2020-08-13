Cobalt Iron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Enterprises to Backup and Manage Their Data Efficiently With Its Compass Solution

Compass' flexibility helps streamline operations, enforce data security and compliance, and raise the efficiency of backup and restores

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American data backup market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cobalt Iron, Inc. with the 2020 North American Product Leadership Award for its Compass® solution. A software-defined, automated solution, Compass delivers user-friendly and near autonomous data backup and recovery through optimized hardware and automation of administrative tasks. Compass empowers enterprises to manage data protection in a way that fits their corporate structure, lowers operational costs, and eliminates inefficiencies via high-level automation.

Compass' rich and customizable role-based access control enables administrators to manage systems and users on a granular level. It allows enterprises to assign default or custom roles to individual users and groups, or, if preferred, integrate them with Active Directory or Lightweight Directory Access Protocol. Further customization is possible based on projects, locations, and over 50 fine-grain access criteria. Every Compass deployment is designed with recovery as the primary objective. Service level agreements, recovery point objectives, and recovery time objectives are baseline measurements for customer success.

"Cobalt Iron equipped its Compass solution with cutting-edge ransomware protection features, a pay-as-you-grow SaaS delivery model, and broad automation that enables enterprises to mitigate risks while being fully compliant," said Mike Valenti, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst. "It delivers powerful cybersecurity features with every deployment of its solution. These features, collectively called Cyber Shield™, protect the data backups in the event of breaches such as stolen passwords, breached networks, hacked devices, and ransomware attacks. Compass delivers an extra layer of security by eliminating administrator log-ins to backup components."

Addressing the market demand for a solution that can perform complex functions while being easy to use, Compass incorporated all enterprise backup management on a single console, regardless of the size or number of systems. It minimizes management time and optimizes its solution reliability by bringing management, global policy administration, and automated maintenance updates under the same umbrella. This enables Compass to resolve problems faster than competing solutions. It also automates installations using the Compass Analytics Engine, which provides patches, upgrades, and agent software updates to keep backup infrastructure current without human engagement.

"In addition to decreasing physical backup tasks by 90%, Compass reduces capital expense by consolidating and optimizing workloads to reduce data storage infrastructure. This streamlining enables enterprises to decommission or repurpose servers," noted Valenti. "Compass's ability to monitor data and operations continuously to optimize workflows as well as deliver significant cost savings has ensured its continued market growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, mega trends, new business models, and companies to watch. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

Cobalt Iron Contact

Mary Spurlock, VP of Marketing

Tel: +1 785 979 9461

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.cobaltiron.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

