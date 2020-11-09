Cabico Invests $17 million in its Facilities

COATICOOK, QC, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cabico, Canadian leader in high-end cabinetry, is proud to announce a $17 million investment in the technology and modernization of its manufacturing equipment in their Coaticook, Quebec facility. By adding 52, 000 square feet to the existing location, this project will increase the company's efficiency, all while creating new jobs in the region.

The automation and digitalization of production systems will bring more precision to the whole cabinetry fabrication process, providing cutting-edge design and capabilities. By transferring all heavy-duty work to high-tech robotic machines, Cabico will increase production capacity by 50 per cent.

"Cabico is not only a leader in custom cabinetry, but also supports Quebec's economic recovery. I am extremely proud to contribute to this initiative, especially in these uncertain times," said Alain Ouzilleau, Cabico President and CEO. "For me, promoting our expertise and investing in a local company remains my top priority. The ultimate goal of all the investments we've made in our facilities is to always offer a flawless and high-quality product to our clients while ensuring a safe environment for our employees."

The Investment in Brief

Throughout 2020-2021, there will be digital and technological updates of facilities. The implementation of a new information system makes the integration of data easier across the entire value chain, from design to manufacturing, as well as benefitting dealers through the 3D rendering of products. In 2021, the company will begin plant construction and a fully automated and robotised CNC machining and drilling center in Coaticook.

Favourable Conditions

With this investment, Cabico strengthens its leadership by seizing the opportunities created by the inflated housing market and continued expansion into the US market, which now represents over 70 per cent of sales.

High Standard Vision

This investment has several objectives: increase the already high-quality standards and optimize both material resources and Cabico's workforce. The automation will not require any corporate restructuring and the increase in operational efficiency will benefit all employees in addition to specialized jobs created in the robotic area. Cabico is positioned for the future and continues to demonstrate its leadership in the industry.

About Cabico

As Canada's leading manufacturer of custom cabinetry, Cabico is a privately-owned company with a team of 600+ specialists and craftsmen and over 400,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing facilities in Coaticook, Quebec, and St. Catharines, Ontario. Cabico's network of 650+ dealers bring one or more of Cabico's product lines – Essence, Unique and Elmwood Series – to designers and consumers across North America. Fueled by 35 years of solid growth, Cabico harnesses the latest technology, while incorporating an essential human touch into every step of the design, and manufacturing process and every aspect of client and business relationships.

Facebook: Cabicocustomcabinetry

Instagram: Cabicocabinetry

Linkedin: Groupe-cabico-inc-

SOURCE Cabico

For further information: Media Contact: Frédérique Lorrain, TACT, M: (450) 702-0339, E: [email protected]