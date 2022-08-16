Coastal Dispensary Opens Concord's Premier Adult-Use Cannabis Storefront and Delivery Service

The Ribbon Cutting event was attended by the Concord City Council and Mayor, Dominic Aliano. "On behalf of the City of Concord, we are excited to welcome Coastal to the community," shared Aliano. "Throughout the licensing process, Coastal demonstrated they are experienced operators and committed to bringing cannabis to our city in a safe and responsible manner. We look forward to Coastal's continued support to our city through volunteer efforts and capital contributions."

Coastal has developed a tailored menu of California's top cannabis brands that will be unique to the Concord market, including Caliva, Fun Uncle, Deli, Heavy Hitters, and Jeeter. "Our curated inventory selection ensures all customers—whether new or experienced—will find the products they are looking for," notes Michalowski. "We have a passionate and knowledgeable team to help guide our customers to the products that best fit their needs. Our retail experience is focused on service and education and our storefront is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable experience for all customers," he added.

Additionally, Coastal will honor the life and work of Coastal's late Managing Partner, Keith Burks, a respected and notable local business owner and long-time Concord resident. Keith's passing is a tremendous loss to both Coastal and the Concord community. In memory of Keith, Coastal is committed to carrying on his legacy and will recognize his birthday, March 17, as Keith Burks Day. The yearly celebration will include community service projects for organizations Keith was passionate about, as well as in-store events, educational seminars and promotions.

Coastal's Concord store is located at 1847 Willow Pass Road, conveniently positioned in the Park & Shop shopping center. A public Grand Opening event is scheduled for Thursday, September 1 from 12-9pm and will feature live music, non-cannabis giveaways, raffles, goodie bags and more. The store will be opened Sunday- Thursday from 9am-9pm and Friday and Saturday from 9am-10pm. All customers 21+ or 18+ with a medical recommendation are welcome.

To learn more about Coastal, visit https://www.coastalcalifornia.com .

SOURCE Coastal

For further information: Media Contact: MATTIO Communications, [email protected]